Self-definition through the Enneagram

"Write what you know" is generally attributed to Mark Twain. It's advice aimed at aspiring authors, urging them to take on subjects they are familiar with and to not get out over their skies.

That's not happening here. I don't know about the Enneagram. A group in my neighborhood delves into this system of personality typing that describes patterns in how people interpret the world and manage their emotions. For no conceivable reason, I was invited to join.

Before even knowing how to spell it, my first impression (based on nothing) was that it sounded vaguely spiritual, or mystical, or horoscope-ish, or spurious. Still, I was curious, and in the isolating covid-19 era it's always tempting to find a way to get together and connect with others.

I sent a text to a dear friend who is educated about religion and history: Do you know anything about the Enneagram?

"As a matter of fact, I do," she said. "It's one of those things that people get into for a while. Church groups have been doing it on and off for years, so I'm told. As with anything, there is good self-knowledge to be gained if that is what one is inclined toward anyway, but it takes a kind of patience I'm not sure you or I have. A patience for that kind of thing."

Despite my ignorance on the subject, I had formed something of an opinion already. "I fear it'll be too self-absorbed for me," I texted her."I don't know that I need to define myself all that precisely. It would be nice to spend some time with the group--I like the women involved--but I'd probably end up making wisecracks that might not be appreciated. I guess I can go once or twice to see what it's all about."

"That's exactly what I was thinking," she replied. "And surely there will be snacks."

I reread the invitation, and she was right about the possibility of snacks (tempting to those of us who have been eating too much of our own cooking for 18 months). So I started investigating. Thanks to the Internet, it's not hard to find out stuff.

The Enneagram, according to the Enneagram Institute, is a set of nine distinct personality types, with each number from 1 to 9 denoting one type. Everyone emerges from childhood with one of the nine types dominating their personality, with inborn temperament and other prenatal factors being the main determinants.

This largely determines the ways in which we learn to adapt to our early childhood environment, the website explains. By the time children are 4 or 5 years old, their consciousness has developed sufficiently to have a separate sense of self. Although their identity is still fluid, at this age children begin to find ways of fitting into the world on their own.

Descriptions of the personality types on the Enneagram website are universal and apply equally to males and females, since no type is inherently masculine or feminine.

How do you know which number is yours? You take an Enneagram test ($12 on the Enneagram website). Or if you're already pretty well acquainted with yourself, you can figure it out on your own:

Type One (Reformer) is principled, purposeful, self-controlled, and perfectionistic.

Type Two (Helper) is generous, demonstrative, people-pleasing, and possessive.

Type Three (Achiever) is adaptable, excelling, driven, and image-conscious.

Type Four (Individualist) is expressive, dramatic, self-absorbed, and temperamental.

Type Five (Investigator) is perceptive, innovative, secretive, and isolated.

Type Six (Loyalist) is engaging, responsible, anxious, and suspicious.

Type Seven (Enthusiast) is spontaneous, versatile, acquisitive, and scattered.

Type Eight (Challenger) is self-confident, decisive, willful, and confrontational.

Type Nine (Peacemaker) is receptive, reassuring, complacent, and resigned.

The neighborhood group plans to read and discuss one chapter per month from "The Path Between Us: An Enneagram Journey to Healthy Relationships," a 2018 book by Suzanne Stabile. She appears to be well-known in the Enneagram circle, having co-authored with Ian Morgan Cron 2016's "The Road Back to You: An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery." It's sold over 500,000 copies.

Comments on amazon.com and other websites suggest that the Enneagram test is a point of contention among those who are stakeholders in such evaluations. Among them:

• The problem with the Enneagram test, especially with its increasing popularity within Christian circles, is that people have developed type-based self-images. People use the test to define themselves with numbers.

• Sanjay Srivastava, the director of the Personality and Social Dynamics Lab at the University of Oregon, says the Enneagram test doesn't originate in a validated scientific theory, and that his skepticism is largely based on an absence of evidence.

• Rodica Damian, the director of the Personality Development and Success Lab at the University of Houston, explains that if someone is interested in a valid and reliable personality test, they should take a look at the Hogan Personality Inventory (used to predict job performance) or the Big Five (which measures extroversion, agreeableness, openness, conscientiousness, and neuroticism), though there is criticism of its universality.

• While the Enneagram test is used across an array of contexts, from human services to academic communities, it's generally agreed that there's a lack of rigorous scientific research concerning its application.

For those who are tempted to take the test but don't want to part with the $12 fee to do so, there are a couple of free versions online at www.truity.com/test/enneagram-personality-test and www.crystalknows.com/enneagram-test. There's no telling how accurate they are, but I registered as an 8 on both.

"People with a Type 8 personality tend to be self-confident, powerful, and assertive. They generally enjoy engaging in debates and making difficult decisions," reports crystalknows.com.

What to do with this information has not yet occurred to me. When confronted, should I fight back? Does being assertive mean I'm always right? Are big decisions no big deal?

Maybe I'll find out by showing up for the Enneagram gathering where, if nothing else, there will be snacks.

