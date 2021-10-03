State shot-taking up, new virus cases down

Covid-19 vaccinations continue to be on the upswing in Arkansas, while the number of new cases declined for the fourth day in a row, according to data published Saturday by the state Department of Health.

On Saturday, 12,349 vaccines were administered, 3,343 more than Friday and 4,421 more than Sept. 25, the department reported.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has continued to promote vaccines, and he and his wife, Susan, received booster shots against covid-19 on Tuesday.

"Throughout the COVID pandemic, I have listened to my personal doctors and healthcare professionals I trust to make the best decisions for my health," Hutchinson tweeted Saturday. "I've encouraged Arkansans to do the same."

Health Department data shows that 48,514 Arkansans have received third vaccine doses. People 65 and older can receive third Pfizer shots, and people with compromised immune systems can receive third Pfizer or Moderna shots.

For Arkansans 12 and older, 52.5% are fully vaccinated against covid-19, according to Health Department data.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported 642 new covid-19 cases Saturday, 215 fewer than Friday and 370 fewer than Sept. 25. Saturday was the fifth consecutive day with fewer new cases than a week earlier.

Additionally, active cases, or cases considered currently infectious, decreased for the 21st consecutive day and reached 9,901 Saturday, 87 fewer than Friday.

The decline comes after an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in August and September because of the delta variant of covid-19.

Meg Mirivel, the Health Department's communications director, said countries with delta variant outbreaks such as India and the United Kingdom experienced similar patterns of declining cases.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Saturday with 88, Benton County had 67 and Washington County had 59.

Arkansas has seen 497,576 total covid-19 cases since March 2020.

Hospitalizations from covid-19 dropped for the 12th consecutive day, totaling 689. Previously, hospitalizations had not been below 700 since July 17, when the total was 686.

Similarly, the number of covid-19 patients in intensive care decreased Saturday by two to 319, the lowest level since July 20, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by seven to 183, the lowest level since July 17.

"It is possible that Arkansans took increased precautions as cases and hospitalizations increased," Mirivel said in an email. "We could still see strain on our hospitals this winter if there are a high number of cases of COVID-19 and the flu."

The state recorded six new deaths form the virus Saturday, the first daily increase of less than 10 deaths since July 25, according to Health Department data. A total of 7,724 Arkansans have died of covid-19.