Tigers jump out early, run away from Rangers

ARKADELPHIA -- A spot of lightning on the radar delayed kickoff Saturday by more than 30 minutes, but it didn't stop Ouachita Baptist from delivering a thunderous performance at Cliff Harris Stadium.

OBU, playing after a conference loss for the first time in four years, rushed for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns, and scored a ninth touchdown on a 93-yard kickoff return, to beat Northwestern Oklahoma State University 64-17 in front of 4,296 fans.

OBU (4-1, 4-1 GAC) led 19-3 after one quarter, 43-10 at halftime, and never slowed down in the second half, with its fourth-team running back and backup quarterback running the offense.

"Offensively, Ouachita just lines up and bloodies your nose," Northwestern Oklahoma Coach Matt Walter said. "They do a good job with it."

OBU had its way from the start, with its offensive line opening running lanes so large that Tigers runners weaved their way through the Rangers defense.

OBU backs scored on runs of 72, 71, 42, 25, 11, 8 and 3 yards. Backup quarterback Eli Livingston added a 7-yard touchdown run for the other Tigers score from scrimmage.

It was much different than the previous week when OBU rushed 25 times for 119 yards in a 38-21 loss to Harding, a defeat that ended a 30-game winning streak in Great American Conference.

"They bounced back," OBU offensive line coach Brett Shockley said of his group. "We've had a long line of having some great players up front here. I just think these guys know the standard, and they know last week wasn't the standard.

"When all four of your running backs score multiple touchdowns, that's a good game for ya."

Fourth-team tailback Isaac Edwards (21-190, 2 TDs) ended up leading OBU in rushing attempts and yards, and Edwards did not play a down in the first half when OBU built a 43-10 halftime lead.

OBU scored on the game's opening possession, going 59 yards in 4 plays with 1:24 coming off the clock.

Kendel Givens (5-62, 2) scored on a 42-yard run on a direct snap with 13:26 to play in the quarter.

Givens scored again, with 5:43 left in the first quarter, on an 11-yard touchdown run to cap a 10-play, 72-yard drive, and OBU led 13-0.

It was 13-3 after a Rangers field goal with 2:19 to play in the first quarter.

That's when freshman Xaylon Falls returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for his second TD return of the season.

Falls added an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and a 71-yard run just before halftime that made it 43-10.

"He is explosive," OBU Coach Todd Knight said of Falls. "He's a burner, and he's got good vision."

Falls, from Camden Harmony Grove, returned a kickoff for a touchdown in OBU's season-opening victory over Oklahoma Baptist.

"So, every week it's a surprise when they kick it to me," Falls said. "Every time, I just try to make the best of it. I just capitalized on the opportunity I got today."

Saturday's return came after a 19-yard field goal by Connor O'Neal cut OBU's lead to 13-3.

Falls followed his blockers, broke into the open field inside Northwestern Oklahoma territory, and blew by the Rangers' kicker and into the end zone.

"It unfolded perfectly," Falls said. "It was very easy today."

Falls, No. 3 on the OBU tailback depth chart, finished the game with six touches and three touchdowns.

"I just try to make the best of every opportunity," Falls said. "Every time I touch the ball I want to make a big play."

Falls' 71-yard touchdown run, with :57 seconds to play in the first half, came one play after a missed field-goal attempt by the Rangers that could have cut OBU's lead to 35-13.

"It was a counter," Falls said. "The line, they just sealed it up so perfectly. I just used my speed, got to the outside and scored."

Falls' touchdown represented the end of the line for many of OBU's offensive starters.

"I'll admit I was a little tough on them this week," Knight said of his team. "I didn't think we were at our best last week. There's still things we've got to do better."