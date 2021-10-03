Trio of Razorback linebackers leaving a mark

University of Arkansas linebackers Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry are one of the more productive groups in the nation.

They're one of the key reasons why the Hogs were 4-0 and ranked No. 8 going into Saturday loss to Georgia.

Morgan, a sixth-year senior and Henry, a fifth-year senior, averaged 2.5 stars as prospects by two recruiting services and weren't rated by a third while seniors at Greenwood and Pulaski Academy in 2016 and 2017. Pool was rated a 4-star by two services and a 3-star by another as a senior at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas, in 2018.

The Razorback defense was No. 12 nationally in total defense, giving up 265.2 yards in the first four games.

Morgan joined the Hogs as a preferred walk-on over scholarship offers from Central Oklahoma, Central Arkansas, Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Pittsburg (Kan.) State and others. He was put on scholarship prior to his redshirt sophomore season in 2018.

Henry committed to Arkansas as a blueshirt where he paid his own way as a freshman and was put on scholarship following the season. He bypassed scholarship offers from Navy, Air Force, UCA, Missouri State, Dartmouth and others to be a Hog like his father Mark and brother Hunter. His younger brother Hudson is a tight end on the team.

"You have a top 10, top 15 defense with two of your linebackers are walk-ons and then of course you throw in Bumper, too," said former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel.

Pool was No. 2 in tackles in the SEC prior to the Georgia game with 38, while Henry was fifth with 31 and Morgan was No. 10 with 25. All three have missed at least a half of play because of targeting penalties. LSU has two linebackers in the top 10 for tackles, while no other school has more than one.

The three shined in the Texas win with Henry recording 15 tackles and then was named the Walter Camp national defensive player of the week and SEC defensive player of the week. Morgan had 14 tackles and was named the Chuck Bednarik national player of the week.

Pool, who was named second team All-SEC as a junior, had 10 tackles in the second half after sitting out the first two quarters due to a targeting call in the Rice game. He and Morgan were named to the Butkus Award Watch List during the summer.

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming has enjoyed watching the three lead the Arkansas defense.

"I believe the Arkansas trio is a massive reason why the Razorbacks have had so much success in 2021," Lemming said. "They complement each other and all three show tremendous instincts, speed to the ball and hard-hitting styles of play. All three are different but play with one goal in mind to shut down the opposition's offense."

Morgan was named first-team All SEC last year while also being named to three All-American teams.

"If you have a high football IQ and you play your butt off and you give great effort, you can play like an All-American," Bazzel said. "I love those kind of stories because so often we get all caught up in the other stuff, the star ratings and all that kind of stuff, but it's nice to see a kid who was a walk-on that's playing at an All-SEC level."

Pool wasn't born in Arkansas but was raised a Razorback fan by his father Jeff, a UA graduate, and mother Laurie. Henry was born in the state, while Morgan was born in St. Louis but moved to Arkansas in 2003 and both rooted for the Hogs.

"It means more to them because it's in their blood," Bazzel said. "It's what they grew up watching [the Hogs]. [Coach Sam] Pittman talks about it. He knows you get those kids from Arkansas and being a Razorback really means something. Not that if you're from out of state, you can't. Obviously I was a guy from out of state."

Matt Morgan, Grant's father, remembers driving his son to smaller schools during the recruiting process and seeing his son's demeanor and facial expressions reflecting his desire to be a Razorback.

"He goes, 'It's just not where I'm suppose to be,' and he knew deep down no matter what he was going and he was as good as what he believed he was, he just needed to prove it to everyone else," Matt Morgan said. "It's one thing to know your kid believes in himself but then watching other people believe in him, it's pretty cool."

Morgan has his sights going in orthopedic sports medicine when his playing days are over.

"I think how much they love being Razorbacks makes it easy to see why their main goal has always been to leave this team better than when they got here," Jeff Pool said. "That means more to each of them than personal achievements and you can see that by how much they push each over every single day to be great."

