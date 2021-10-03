Education notebook

Tutors sought to help pupils read

The AR Kids Read organization is seeking tutors to spend one hour per week with one student for eight weeks to help elementary pupils with reading.

The tutoring is done online, allowing tutors to work with students from the tutor's home or office.

The training session for the tutor is also done online.

The organization's new virtual tutoring platform provides the books, prompts and literacy games to use with the student.

Fall tutoring starts the week of Oct. 11.

More information and registration to be a tutor is available at the AR Kids Read website: arkidsread.org

College-applying month underway

The Arkansas Department of Education has made October the state's College Application Month.

Sixty or more high schools around the state have signed up to participate in helping students apply for college and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

Activities to that end include:

• Hosting financial aid nights to encourage and assist parents with the form-completing process.

• Assisting students with tracking college applications and financial aid data, and following up with students who need to complete these tasks.

• Organizing school-wide events and celebrations to build excitement about going to college.

Student and family attention on completing the financial aid form process has grown in importance as the result of Act 331 of 2021. The new state law requires students to complete the financial aid form process to be eligible for state scholarships so they can maximize their federal and state aid. Many students do not realize the amount of aid they are eligible to receive until they complete the financial aid application form.

More inforamtion and the list of other participating schools is available at: https://bit.ly/3m6XmZj.

LRSD sets yearly tours of schools

The Little Rock School District is hosting its annual "Check Us Out" tours of schools Monday through Wednesday.

The tours will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in advance of the district's open-enrollment period for the 2022-23 school year, which will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 10.

The open enrollment can be done online at that time using the "Enroll" tab on the district's website: www.lrsd.org.

The district's Student Registration Office is at 501 Sherman St. The phone number is (501) 447-2950.

Central High School, in particular, is offering tours from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week. Tour guides will be available on the second floor, just inside the lobby of the main entrance. Counselors will be available on an "on-call basis" to answer questions.

Central is not currently offering opportunities for youths interested in attending Central to "shadow" current students.