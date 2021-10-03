VOLLEYBALL: Sargent, a coach, mentor and winner at Arkansas-Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Jane Sargent admitted she had doubts about taking the job to start the volleyball program at then-Westark College in 1998. She even turned it down initially.

Twenty-four years later, the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith volleyball coach looks back on it as one of the best decisions of her life, surpassing 700 career wins earlier this month. The Fort Smith native and Northside High School graduate shepherded the program through the move from junior college to four-year NCAA Division II status seamlessly.

"I got to start the program and make it my own, and slowly but surely it evolved over the years from a junior college to a D-2," Sargent said. "It's been nothing but a labor of love. Honestly, it's been the best decision of my life to become a college coach."

But it almost didn't happen.

Sargent's coaching resume before college included a great deal of success in 11 years as the coach at Chaffin Junior High along with forming the Fort Smith Juniors club program in the late 1980s. She played college basketball at Carl Albert State College for two years and then two more at Panhandle State before turning her attention to volleyball, which she played at Northside High School.

She first talked with a couple of former players, who were playing in college

"I was like 'Hey, I've been approached about this job. Do you think I can handle it?'" Sargent said. The answer was absolutely.

"You're doing the exact same thing that we're doing right now in our junior college."

She also met with Doc Sadler, the athletic director at the time, and he shot her straight about coaching at the collegiate level.

"He wanted to make sure I was fully aware ... These are the pitfalls that can happen in college.'"

Sargent decided to pass on the job at the time. But Dr. Sandi Sanders, the college's provost and chief operating officer, persevered.

"She came to me and said 'Let's just address some of your fears,'" Sargent said. "She talked me through it. I interviewed again and accepted the position. Oh my gosh, I can't imagine my life any other way."

And since then, all she's done is win.

Sargent ranked among the top 25 in career wins among active junior college coaches before the move to Division II and has never had a losing season at the collegiate level. Her teams have notched six regular-season conference and tournament titles, including two Elite Eight appearances and one Final Four during their first 11 seasons of Division II competition.

The Lady Lions finished ranked in the top 10 nationally each of their last four seasons of junior college competition, with a program-best national runner-up finish in 2008. They won eight Bi-State Conference titles and six Region II titles.

And make no mistake, Sargent's drive for excellence is a hallmark of her coaching career. But it also extends past the athletic competition.

"I'm trying to build strong women," Sargent said. "I need them to know that they can go out and make a living and make their way in the world and just be strong and not have to rely on anyone. That's my ultimate goal."

Jennifer (Haaser) Power, a three-time All-Southeastern Conference performer at Arkansas, played for her father, Steve, a legendary coach at Southside High School, who finished his career with more than 1,000 wins. But she acknowledged Sargent was without question one of her early role models playing for her at Chaffin.

"She didn't accept anything but your hardest work," Power said. "I'm definitely appreciative of how hard she pushed us when we were that young. I just thought that was amazing. She didn't sugar-coat stuff and it wasn't just a female sport.

"We were going out to win. It doesn't matter what it is. That's just her. I was on the dance team, too, at Chaffin. She was the sponsor there and it was the same. She just set the bar high."

Steve Haaser said Sargent's competitive spirit stood out even as a player. But she's developed into so much more over the years, Haaser said.

"She knows how to coach, how to motivate and push and fight to win and be successful,' Haaser said. "I always liked to refer to her as the volleyball guru. In my eyes, Jane is a great person and a great coach.

"She was very instrumental in bringing the (Junior Olympic) program to Fort Smith and with that she became a mentor to all our volleyball coaches."

Sargent said the experience as a coach has been special.

"It's just been a dream come true. It's like raising a child really from infancy. You see the successes over the years and you get invited to all those kids' weddings and you've developed all those relationships and that's what coaching is about. That's what college athletics is about, the connections and friendships that you make."

She's also big on team-building experiences.

"We never lose sight of this is a game, it's supposed to be fun," Sargent said. "I want to give these kids experiences they may never see. We went to the Cadillac Ranch, Palo Duro Canyon. We've gone to national parks in Alaska. Those are the things they remember."

There's been more than a few unscheduled experiences with buses breaking down in the middle of the night in various towns. But those have been fulfilling as well in their own way, she said.

"We're in this 7-11 parking lot and it's midnight ... they are sitting around eating donuts and I'm going around telling them 'Guys, I'm so sorry this is happening," Sargent said. "Abigail Phillips looks up at me and says 'Coach stop apologizing. We're just building memories.

"We broke down four times that year in 2004 that year we made the Final Four. We thought four was our lucky number. I went out and bought a four-runner afterward. It was true. Everything they did was just a memory for them. That's a special group."

Kim (Boone) Weaver played for her at Chaffin and later at UAFS. She shakes her head in amazement at what Sargent has done.

"The way she's been able to sustain success the last 20 or 25 years, I'm so impressed," said Weaver, who is now the head coach at Alma. "Because the game of volleyball has evolved dramatically.

"You're always hearing kids are changing. All these things that are variables are changing. But what's remaining the same is she's always winning. Her teams are always successful and she's the common denominator."

Emily Tripp, an All-American libero at UAFS in 2016, said Sargent treats her players like family. She remembers making the 4.5-hour drive from her home in Kansas to Fort Smith with a couple of teammates for a tryout. Tripp knew almost immediately it was the place for her.

"She prides herself as taking her athletes as her kids," said Tripp, who is now the head coach at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West High School. "Even to this day, we've had lots of conversations and she's one I can reach out to for advice or just checking in. And you don't get that very often.

"The older you get the more you realize that's just so uncommon. She really does emphasize that. That's kind of the biggest blessing is she's that person you've always got in your corner."

Payton (Hamilton) Northington, a 2017 UAFS graduate and now an assistant coach at Southside, recalls being chastised by Sargent as a freshman and not really understanding. But a few years later, she knew it was just her coach pushing her to be better.

"I remember she was like instantly hard on me," said Northington, a two-time all-conference selection for the Lady Lions. "I was like 'Gosh, what have I done? I don't know what I've done to deserve this. She goes 'Payton this is not Southside anymore. I was like 'I don't know what I'm doing but OK.

"Looking from 18-year-old self to 22-year-old self, she knew what I could accomplish and she pushed me so hard. But I wouldn't be the person I am today without her being able to push me and me being receptive to that."

Northington attended a recent UAFS practice and could only smile when Sargent lit into her team.

"I was just thinking 'Man, I miss this, but I hope these girls don't take this for granted,'" Northington said.