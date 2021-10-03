Women honored for sports careers

The connections run deep among the eight women who have made their own "Her-story" in their athletic careers.

Betty Hayes Anthony played on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 1978 conference championship basketball team and coached basketball and track in the Dollarway School District before Paulette Bell -- who starred in both sports at UAPB in the 1980s -- succeeded her.

Pamela Smith ran on the same track team as Bell, and they led the Golden Lionettes, as they were known then, to a national runner-up finish in 1989.

Leslie Henderson was a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas when she witnessed firsthand the basketball prowess of Juliet Jackson, who like Anthony was a two-sport standout at Pine Bluff High School.

Before Henderson made her imprint on the Watson Chapel High School girls basketball program, Johnnie Harris was a standout for the Lady Wildcats and teamed with Bell at UAPB. Cheryl Hatley has shared in the same profession as Hayes Anthony, Bell, Harris and Henderson for decades.

The seven women were brought together Saturday for a common honor. They, along with Yolett McPhee-McCuin, were named Most Distinguished Women in Sports during a private reception at UAPB's Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building.

"This is where my roots are," Bell said of the UAPB campus. "I've been in this community for 26 years. I started out at Dollarway in 1995 up until this annexation [with the Pine Bluff School District]. I have coached a lot of kids throughout the years. Now, even then, I've coached some of the kids' -- that I started out with -- kids. It's been a crazy, crazy journey, but this is where my foundation was started."

Bell's track coach at UAPB, U.S. Grant, made her want to become a coach and convinced her to get out of the restaurant business, she said.

Hayes Anthony was a part-time cheerleading sponsor at UAPB following her graduation in 1981. After years of coaching in West Memphis and Dollarway schools, the university rehired her in 1996 to coach bowling, volleyball, softball, soccer and tennis as UAPB sought a transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics to NCAA Division I.

The task was tiresome at times, Hayes Anthony said, but she mentioned during the speech she would do it again because she loves Pine Bluff and her university.

Hayes Anthony said she was surprised that three of her basketball teammates from UAPB, Charlotte Kelsey Mosby, Barbara Smith and Janice Roberts, attended the reception. They helped the Lionettes win the Arkansas Women's Intercollegiate Sports Association title, before the NAIA and NCAA began sponsoring women's championships.

"That particular team, when I came on board, it was a well-developed team," Hayes Anthony said. "It just kicked off like that, and we won."

The event was part of a day-long affair called Making Her-story, which helped girls from AAU teams draw motivation to continue in sports and other endeavors. The girls attended a UAPB women's basketball practice earlier in the day and played in front of the honorees after the reception.

Smith, who now serves as the first female African American U.S. Park Police chief, delivered the most passionate acceptance speech of the day.

"My first ever job was at the National Youth Sports Program at UAPB," Smith said, recalling Hayes Anthony's leadership in the summer sports program. "As ladies, we struggle to have a voice, even in my career -- I have 23 years in it. Today, I made decisions because I have a voice. Betty Hayes gave me a voice.

"It's one thing to be at the table, but it's another thing to be at the table and not have a voice."

Current UAPB basketball Coach Dawn Thornton accepted the award for McPhee-McCuin, the University of Mississippi coach who was a graduate assistant with the Lady Lions during the 2006-07 season.

Harris, who graduated from Watson Chapel in 1984, is McPhee-McCuin's counterpart at Auburn University. Harris took the job in April after spending nine years working on Vic Schaefer's staffs at Mississippi State University and the University of Texas.

"When I was in college, I did not want to be a coach," said Harris, who finished her playing career at Arkansas Baptist College. "I wanted to be an accountant, so I wanted to get into math. The numbers don't talk back to you or roll eyes. But God saw something different."

Henry Jackson fought back emotions while reminiscing on his days growing up with his sister Juliet, as she went from playing in their backyard to the local parks to becoming the first female to pitch in an All-Star youth baseball game to dominating on the hardwood at Southeast Junior High, Dial Junior High and Pine Bluff High. Juliet Jackson led Arkansas to an Elite Eight finish in 1990.

Henderson, who played college ball at UA Monticello, worked with Juliet Jackson in Fayetteville and was hired at Watson Chapel in 1989, becoming varsity basketball coach three years later. Her Lady Wildcat teams have won five state championships each in basketball and track.

Known as Leslie Byrd earlier in her career, Henderson said working with kids and growing the program motivated her to stay in the school district.

"There were a couple of times, maybe 15 years in, 20 years in, I looked at other places," Henderson said. "I reached a point where I thought, I don't want to go anywhere else. I actually applied for a job. I was one of the final two, and I did not get that. It was a big 7A job. I just said, I'm done looking. I'm done worried about it, and it was almost a relief. I never looked again."

UAPB senior women's administrator Betty Hayes Anthony makes her acceptance speech. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)