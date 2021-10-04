Anonymous tip leads to arrest of driver accused of backing over elderly woman

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in a hit-and-run accident that happened in July.

Lorin Molina was arrested late Thursday on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury. An anonymous tip received last week led to the arrest, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.

Molina was booked into the Bi-State jail Thursday night. Her bail has been set at $40,000.

The accident happened July 2 when a Smart Car backed over an elderly woman as she walked in the Super One parking lot.

The woman was dragged several feet under the car before the driver put the car in drive and drove off, leaving the elderly woman injured. The victim was taken to the hospital and later airlifted to a Dallas hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to recover.

A witness to the crash described the driver as a woman in her 30s with curly brunette hair. In the video from the store's surveillance system, the car appeared to have a Texas license plate but the plate was not readable. The Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook post about the accident generated hundreds of tips over the past few months, but the leads ultimately proved to not be the right car.

The tip received last week helped lead traffic investigators to Molina's vehicle.

Among their findings was that the vehicle registration had been transferred to one of her friends in Arkansas just a few days after the crash in July, according to police.

Leaving the scene of a crash where there are serious injuries is a felony.