Bella Vista POA developing five-year plan

BELLA VISTA -- A five-year strategic plan will be developed for the Bella Vista POA.

The POA board of directors met Sept. 23 and covered issues ranging from the strategic plan to golf course pumps.

Beginning Friday, POA members who have an email on file were set to receive an electronic survey. Members without an email on file will receive a paper copy in the regular mail. Focus groups will begin later in October. The results will be presented to the community in January and will be used to develop a five-year strategic plan, General Manager Tom Judson announced.

It's a chance for the membership to have direct input into future planning, board chair David Brandenburg said, adding that he hoped members would take advantage of the opportunity.

The plan should be ready midway through 2022, Judson said, and will be presented to the public then.

On Sept. 16, 10 lots were sold for over $66,000, Attorney Doug McCash said while giving an update on a recent online lot auction. At the peak, there were 65 active bidders, he said.

During the next auction, scheduled for today, there will be some changes to the process, he said. First, proxy bids will be possible, allowing a bidder to list a maximum bid. If necessary their bids can be automatically increased by $100 until that maximum is reached. After the maximum is reached, the bidders will be notified via email so they can put in another bid if desired.

The end of the auction will increase by five minutes if a bid is received during the last five minutes of the auction. In the past, if multiple people were bidding at the end of the auction, some people wouldn't be able to enter their bids.

Judson pointed out that most of the 10 lots sold were not paying assessments. So in addition to the $66,000, the POA will now collect assessments on those lots.

McCash said there are still 38 lots in the POA inventory.

During the monthly financial report, Controller Stacie Higgins told the board that the POA had a "good solid August" and the year is "looking good."

Revenue, including food and beverages, was over budget. Golf green fees, pro shop and cart rentals, as well as the RV park, were also over budget. There were some expenses over budget related to the revenue. Both salaries and cost of goods were over budget, which is to be expected with the revenue increase, she said.

The POA also received $2 million for the settlement of a lawsuit related to the Trafalgar Road fire which is reflected in the financial reports.

The board approved four capital projects. Two pumps at the Country Club failed due to flooding for a total cost of $53,686, one pump failed at Highlands due to a lightening strike for a total cost of $32,058 and one pump at Dogwood failed due to old age at a total cost of $20,000.

Some of the work was already completed, Judson said, explaining that the pumps are necessary to keep the golf courses irrigated and at times they need to be replaced immediately to save the turf. However, because of the cost, the pumps are a capital project and need to be approved by the board.

The board approved recommendations from the Charitable Giving Committee for annual donations. Only charities located in Bella Vista are eligible and grants are capped at $10,000, Judson said. The Bella Vista Recycling Center will receive $7,000; Bella Vista Animal Shelter $4,250; Bella Vista Library Foundation $4,250; Bella Vista Community TV $3,500; Oasis of NWA $1,625; Bella Vista Foundation $1,625; NWA Women's Chorus $1,250; Bella Vista Arts Council $600; and Bella Vista Calico Cut-Ups $900.

With little discussion, the board approved changes to Policy 8.01, which indemnifies board members and officers of the POA so that they are protected from lawsuits. Changes to policy require two readings at open meetings. Some changes to policy 8.1 were approved as a first reading last month and were approved as a second reading. Other changes were proposed after last month's board meeting, so another section of policy 8.01 will be voted on again next month.

Judson reminded members who want more information that a video of the Rules and Regulations Committee meeting can be seen on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/governance/committees/#rulesregulations . The policy and any proposed changes can be found at bellavistapoa.com/governance/governing-documents/ . Most of the board's discussion took place at Rules and Regulations meetings, he said.