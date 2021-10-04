Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 20

Harp's Deli-Bakery

1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Harps Food Store

1945 Butterfield Coach Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Meat area test strips not available.

King Burrito

272 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shrimp, raw fish at 44 degrees (equipment with drawers under the grill).

Noncritical violations: None

T&T Expresso

17278 U.S. 412 West, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Sept. 21

Adams Food Group

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite K03, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 07/30/2021. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Bright Haven Christian Learning Center

1110 Mathias Drive, Suite F, Springdale

Critical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored on top shelf of refrigerator door over sippy cups.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Emma Avenue Bar & Tap

111 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop is stored in contact with dirty surface. Interior of ice machine has buildup of lime scale. The outdoor patio, they have two grills and a fryer. In the walk-in cooler there are two big containers with raw chicken wings. The outdoor patio area does not meet requirements for food preparation. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Golden Kolache Bakery

3327 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Grace Childcare

5185 Apple Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to find test strips.

J China Express

503 Holcomb St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit is expired. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Jose's Bar & Grill

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee peeling onions with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Employee removing gloves and putting on new gloves without washing hands. Bag of onions stored on the kitchen floor and a bag of onions and box of lettuce stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit expired 4-19-2018.

Springdale Malco Cinema Grill

2940 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Retail food permit expired 06/30/2020.

Stir Fry 88 Nori Japan

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1360 & 1365, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some tiles in food preparation area/cooking area are broken or they are loose, there is accumulation of water in between. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Taqueria Guanajuato

103 N. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee touches ready-to-eat food with bare hand when she put cheese on top of customer plate.

Noncritical violations: Smoothie container stored in the ice machine. Food employee lacks hair and beard protection. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Sept. 22

Apple Blossom Brewery Company

1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chlorine solution is available, but is not pumping through the mechanical ware washer to attain the minimum chlorine residual. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75 and 100 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Raw beef is thawing at room temperature. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Lee Elementary School

400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The mechanical warewashing machines not adequately sanitizing in the sanitization step of the washing cycle, water temperature is 137 degrees, temperature tester used several times and it did not change the color/ nor does it show temperature of the water is hot enough. A sanitization step shall occur when warewashing.

Noncritical violations: None

Pedal Pops

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for the chemical sanitizer.

Prairie Grove Middle School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lettuce at 46 degrees and celery at 58 degrees on the salad bar.

Rick's Iron Skillet

1131 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled cooked bacon with bare hand and waitperson handled biscuit with bare hand. An uncovered bowl of raw chicken is stored on a shelf in reach in refrigerator above an uncovered container of cooked beans.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet on each wrist.

Sun Foodservice

4618-4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

Sept. 23

Inn at the Mill

3906 Johnson Mill Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility is using time; however, the records did not reflect the actual date and time food items were displayed.

Sept. 24

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs and container with raw fish are stored above uncovered container with salad /lettuce. In the food store, packaged mayonnaise is stored in shelf below container with detergent.

Noncritical violations: Raw chicken is thawing at room temperature. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Coquito's Club

204 N. Thompson St., Suite 1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator does not have thermometer.

Fairfield Inn and Suites

1043 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Hampton Inn and Suites

1700 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

La Original Los Cuatros

224 Caudle Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Carnitas/pork meat at 124 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Prep-table lacks a thermometer. Walk-in cooler, walls are not clean. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 20 -- Walmart Market Food Store, 3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 3475 W. Black Forest Drive, Fayetteville

Sept. 21 -- Walker Elementary School, 1701 S. 40th St., Springdale

Sept. 22 -- Elmdale Elementary School, 420 N.W. End St., Springdale; Feltner Brothers, 2768 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; JB Hunt Elementary School, 3511 Silent Grove Road, Springdale; NWACC, 114 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal Drive, Springdale; Prairie Grove School Warehouse, 401 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove; Thurman Smith Elementary, 3600 Falcon Road, Springdale

Sept. 23 -- Jerry Pop Williams Elementary, 322 N. Broyles St., Farmington; Walmart Market Food Store, 367 W. Main St., Farmington; Walmart Market Deli-Bakery, 367 W. Main St., Farmington

Sept. 24 -- Black Bear Diner, 4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin St., Elkins; Kiddie Campus Child Care Center, 2571 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Lakeside Junior High School, 3050 Hylton Road, Springdale