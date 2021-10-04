Bentonville Half Marathon runs into October

BENTONVILLE -- A later-than-usual 11th Run Bentonville Half Marathon hopes to stay one step ahead of covid-19.

The event will be Saturday, later in the calendar than in previous years, and with numbers down compared to past races. The pandemic drove the race into a virtual-only jaunt last year.

The half marathon will be a hybrid of in-person and online, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director. A 5K race and half-marathon relay also will be held. The relay involves two runners. Action will start downtown at 7 a.m.

The online race can be run or walked from any location the participant chooses.

This year's half marathon was scheduled for April 10. Officials decided in February to punt the event to the fall because of the high number of covid-19 cases in the area at that time, Wright said.

"We thought more people would be vaccinated, and we could have a real event in the fall," Wright said of the decision. It will be back as a spring race in 2022, he said.

"This is a one-time deal," Wright said. Next year's race is set for April 2.

Josh Stacey, recreation services manager, said organizers had to find a fall date when there weren't any other half marathons happening in the region. The Bentonville event lost a handful of competitors who will run the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, he said.

The Bentonville Half Marathon and 5K usually draws about 3,000 participants combined. Officials expect around 2,000 participants. Most participants -- more than 1,500 -- will run the half marathon, Stacey said.

Wright said he would be happy with 2,000 entrants because of the date change.

The cost of the half marathon is $95, but that goes to $110 Friday, Stacey said. The cost of the 5K is $35, with no increase in the entry fee later in the week. The relay costs $60 per person and doesn't change. People can register online though midnight Tuesday. Signups then go dark for two days before they resume Friday. There will be no race-day registrations.

The Parks and Recreation Department uses race revenue for the creation and maintenance of parks and programs, departmental administrative costs and other park amenities. Volunteer groups also receive money for their charities, organizations and fundraisers, according to the race website.

The half marathon helps pay for An Evening at Orchards Park Independence Day Celebration, First Friday Flicks and Frosty Flicks and other community events. It also helps fund the recreation supervisor position, who manages the half marathon, the Run Bentonville race series and the Square 2 Square Bike Ride, Stacey said. The Parks Department has an operations budget of $8.77 million.

The 13.1-mile course will take runners through the heart of the city and highlight the trail system, according to the race website. It will begin and end on the downtown square.

Husband and wife Taylor and Aly Lyles of Bentonville are part of Mike Rush's training group. Rush owns Rush Running Co. The group still ran the full course after the half marathon was canceled last year.

Aly Lyles said training for a fall race is harder because of the hot Arkansas weather compared to milder temperatures that come with training for a spring race. She said she's excited to have the race in-person this year.

Rush agreed about fall races.

"In the summer, people just shut down," he said. "The humidity is just brutal."

Taylor Lyles said the most difficult part of the race for him isn't the Crystal Bridges hill near the end, but the stretch from the dog park in the north part of the city that builds in grade to the water treatment facility.

Once runners reach the top of the Crystal Bridges hill, they may think they are home free, but there is another potential pitfall about 350 meters from the end, Rush said. The hill at Compton Gardens is a short climb that takes runners into Lawrence Plaza.

Volunteers and police will be at key intersections and road crossings to control traffic. Aid/water stations will be every 1.8 to 2.3 miles. Stations will be equipped with water and Gatorade, according to the race website. Runners will grab their own cups of water instead of volunteers handing them out as they pass as a covid-19 safety precaution.