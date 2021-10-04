Bigelow driver, North Little Rock pedestrian die in crashes

A North Little Rock woman died Friday night when she was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to cross Pike Avenue, according to a North Little Rock press release.

Regina Nolley, 45, was found in the street by officers who responded to a 7:33 p.m. call to the 2600 block of Pike Avenue. A preliminary investigation determined she had been struck by the vehicle, which was not identified in the release, while crossing the street, the report said.

Nolley was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. The unnamed driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the press release.

A 78-year-old Bigelow woman died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 in Bigelow on Sept. 24, according to an Arkansas State Police report Sunday.

Maurice Best was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 eastbound on the highway at around 7:15 a.m. when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2020 Kia Sorrento that had slowed because of a 2008 Honda CRV ahead of it had slowed down, the report said. After hitting the Kia, which then left the roadway and went into the ditch, the Toyota then struck the Honda, the report said.

Mark Montgomery, 55, a passenger in the Kia, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.