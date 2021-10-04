Camp Robinson camping to be restricted

MAYFLOWER — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will discontin- ue camping outside of sched- uled events in a portion of the Camp Robinson Special Use Area.

The campsites at the area headquarters beside the en- trance to the Special Use Area field trial area and archery ranges will be closed unless the campsite occupant is participating in an event that has been scheduled with the area staff. The sites feature free electrical outlets and water hookups intended for use during outdoors-oriented events.

“The AGFC maintains primitive campsites through- out many wildlife manage- ment areas that are open to camping year-round, and other primitive campsites on this SUA are still available for open camping within our camping regulations,” said Mark Hutchings, the com- mission’s assistant chief of wildlife management.