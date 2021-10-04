Creek restoration at Wilson Park in Fayetteville to help spur appreciation for nature, park officials say

FAYETTEVILLE -- One fish, two fish, red fish, stone fish.

Stone fish?

The city plans to install half a dozen 1,000-pound sculpted stone fish to "swim" in Scull Creek as it runs through Wilson Park. The idea is to pique children's interest, drawing them into experiencing a little nature in a safe manner, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent.

The fish are part of a larger plan to make the park portion of the creek more accessible to the public, with plans to replenish its ecological diversity and to reduce erosion along the stream banks.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider putting $25,000 toward commissioning the fish sculptures and surveying the area to determine placement. The item is on the consent agenda, meaning it will be read and voted on without discussion.

The Parks Department also plans to replace restrooms at the center of the park with a covered pavilion to serve as a social hub for visitors. Designs for the pavilion include a covered patio, restrooms, seating and a raised deck.

The improvements to the park will take a couple of years to complete as money becomes available, Jack said. Estimated cost of the stream restoration and social hub is about $1 million, he said.

The city tapped local stone mason Ben Buonaiuto to create the fish sculptures. Buonaiuto created a prototype out of dolomite -- a type of hard limestone -- excavated from a quarry in Eureka Springs. Each fish takes three or four days to complete and is about 5 feet long.

The stone is about 450 million years old, coming from the Ordovician period, when vertebrates first started appearing in the fossil record, Buonaiuto said.

"Basically, limestone is compressed shellfish," he said. "I kind of like the idea of sculpting a fish out of the fish."

Buonaiuto said he designed the prototype to be able to withstand water flowing around it and children climbing on top of it, but to still be recognizable as a fish.

Jack said he had the idea to install subtle fish rocks in the creek to spur the imagination of a child. The city's Arts Council recommended Buonaiuto for the job, and the two collaborated from there.

The city's park maintenance crews removed invasive plant species from the creek and planted some native species a few years ago. People started congregating at the creek a lot more afterward, Jack said.

The city plans to remove two bridges built in the 1980s near the playground. The western bridge will be replaced, and one farther east will be replaced with a low-water crossing made out of rocks. The city received a $216,000 recreational trail grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to pay for the work.

Designs to replace the bridge are finished, and the city is waiting on the state to approve them before construction begins, Jack said.

Designs also are almost finished for the social hub, created by local firm deMX Architecture.

The restoration plan includes riparian planting areas, stone seating, a soft-surface trail near the northern stream bank, replacing concrete drainage chutes with small, natural pools and stabilizing eroding parts of the stream bank.

The idea is to make the creek a prominent feature of the park. Jack compared the effort to what the city did with Niokaska Creek at Gulley Park.

There's been a push nationally to integrate natural waterways and access for people into city parks, said Brian Haggard, director of the Arkansas Water Resources Center at the University of Arkansas. Scull Creek is a subwatershed of Mud Creek, which is a tributary of Clear Creek. Clear Creek is a subwatershed of the 1,700-square-mile Illinois River Watershed, according to the center.

A subwatershed is an area that drains water, such as rainfall, into a larger watershed. A watershed is an area that drains rainfall to a body of water such as a lake, stream, river or ocean.

Haggard said the center tested Scull Creek's water to make sure it wouldn't erode the fish sculptures. Controlling water flow also helps different forms of aquatic life survive, he said.

Exposing people to waterways helps them gain appreciation for nature, which helps the ecology thrive, Haggard said.

"Any time we can take an opportunity to do indirect education -- educating people about stream restoration, water quality and things like that -- is really fantastic," he said.