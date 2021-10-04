Early kickoff for Arkansas-Auburn on Oct. 16.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Oct. 16 game against Auburn will kick off at 11 a.m., but a network has yet to be chosen for the game.

For the second week in a row, CBS has exercised a six-day option to choose the front end of a doubleheader. The network is considering the Arkansas-Auburn and Florida-LSU games as the lead in for its featured mid-afternoon game between Georgia and Kentucky.

ESPN will televise whichever early game CBS passes on that day. A final decision will be made by Sunday.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is scheduled to play an 11 a.m. game for the third consecutive week. The No. 13 Razorbacks lost 37-0 at second-ranked Georgia last week on ESPN, and are scheduled to play in the network’s same time slot at No. 17 Ole Miss this week.

Auburn (4-1, 1-0) is scheduled to host Georgia this week on CBS. The Tigers are ranked 18th this week.

Arkansas has not hosted CBS for an on-campus game since November 2017, when Missouri won in Bret Bielema’s final game as Arkansas’ coach. CBS televised the Arkansas-Missouri game in 2019 in Little Rock.

Those Missouri games were played on the day after Thanksgiving. Arkansas has not hosted CBS for a Saturday game since a 2017 loss to TCU, and hasn’t played a Saturday conference game on the network since a 2016 win over Florida in the first game of a doubleheader.