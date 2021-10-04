Ex-employee: Facebook profited on conflict

NEW YORK -- A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests.

Frances Haugen was identified in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company's own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation. Haugen, who joined Facebook in 2019, said she had asked to work in an area of the company that fights misinformation, since she lost a friend to online conspiracy theories.

"Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety," she said.

Haugen, who will testify before Congress this week, said she hopes that by coming forward the government will put regulations in place to govern the company's activities. She said Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump last year, alleging that contributed to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Postelection, the company dissolved a unit on civic integrity where she had been working, which Haugen said was the moment she realized "I don't trust that they're willing to actually invest what needs to be invested to keep Facebook from being dangerous."

At issue are algorithms that govern what shows up on users' news feeds and how they favor hateful content.

Haugen said a 2018 change to the content flow contributed to more divisiveness and ill will on the social network. Despite the enmity that the new algorithms were feeding, Facebook found that they helped keep people coming back -- a pattern that helped the company sell more of the digital ads that generate most of its advertising.

Even before the full interview came out Sunday, a top Facebook executive was deriding the whistleblower's allegations as "misleading."

"Social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out," Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of policy and public affairs wrote to employees in a Friday memo. "But what evidence there is simply does not support the idea that Facebook ... is the primary cause of polarization."

The "60 Minutes" interview intensifies the spotlight already glaring on Facebook as lawmakers and regulators around the world scrutinize the social network's immense power to shape opinions and its polarizing effects on society.

Clegg appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday in another preemptive attempt to soften the blow of Haugen's interview.

"Even with the tens of thousands of people that we employ to try and maintain safety and integrity on our platform," Clegg told CNN, "we're never going to be absolutely on top of this 100% of the time."