Flippin boat builder expanding, adding 50 jobs

Vexus Boats of Flippin announced Monday it will create 50 new jobs with a $4.2 million investment in its manufacturing operations. The fishing boat manufacturer plans to expand its plant by 30%.

“Consumer demand is driving growth, and we’re meeting that by transitioning some of our operations to a nearby facility,” Vexus Chief Executive Officer Randy Hopper said in a news release. “That site will provide added space for our custom trailer production as well as extensive engineering and cutting-edge product development. At the same time, the addition will significantly enhance the production flow and efficiencies of our aluminum and fiberglass boat manufacturing.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson attended an announcement in Flipping Monday morning. “Arkansans take pride in our state’s stunning scenery and its access to outdoor recreation, and we are excited to have a company like Vexus that exemplifies our passions and values here in the Natural State,” the governor said. “These 50 additional jobs will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in Flippin.”

Vexus was founded more than 50 years ago.