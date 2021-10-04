Fort Smith School Board OKs mask mandate extension

FORT SMITH -- Students, staff members and visitors will continue to wear masks in Fort Smith School District buildings and vehicles that hold two or more people well into this fall.

The School Board voted 4-3 early last week to extend the district's mandatory mask policy for 30 more days.

In the meantime, the district will draft a new policy specifying a time frame using data from Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, according to board member Talicia Richardson.

The Center for Health Improvement collects data on known covid-19 infections per 10,000 residents in a school district over 14 days.

Superintendent Terry Morawski said creating a new policy could let the district set mandatory mask requirements on an "on or off" basis, depending on the rate of covid-19 infection in the community.

On Aug. 9, the School Board authorized Morawski to implement a 60-day mask requirement effective immediately. After that, the board voted Aug. 12 on an emergency regulation to require school staff members to wear masks.

The policy, which would have expired next Friday, allowed Morawski to make exceptions to the mask requirement at his discretion and using information provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Department of Health.

Morawski said the district had 464 new positive cases of covid-19 from Aug. 16 to Sept. 26. That included 388 students and 71 staff members who were exposed to covid-19 outside of school. Five students were exposed to it in school, he said.

Morawski said Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, suggested Aug. 5 that before a school district removes its mask mandate, the district should have no more than 30 new known infections per 10,000 residents for a 14-day period.

Fort Smith's new, known infection rate has been well above that figure, ranging from a low of 61 on Sept. 20 to a high of 93 on Aug. 30.

The Bentonville, Fayetteville, Little Rock and Pulaski County school districts have mask requirements for their student and staff populations, while the Cabot and Rogers school districts have them only for their prekindergarteners through sixth-graders and staff members, Morawski said.

Masks are optional in the Rogers School District in seventh grade and above.

In the River Valley, the Greenwood School District has a mask requirement, but the Alma and Van Buren districts don't, according to Morawski.

Greenwood is an example of a district that uses Arkansas Center for Health Improvement data in deciding on lifting mask requirements when its new known infection rate reaches less than 20 per 10,000 residents over 14 days.

The mask mandate issue is expected to be discussed again at the Fort Smith School Board's Oct. 25 meeting.