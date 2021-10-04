Giant jellyfish pose

threat to fisheries

The Washington Post

TOKYO -- Swarms of giant jellyfish are floating along the coastline of the Sea of Japan, and the damage they may cause to fisheries is feared to be the worst in more than a decade.

Nomura's jellyfish is one of the world's largest jellyfish, with a bell of up to 6½ feet in diameter and weighing up to 440 pounds. The jellyfish destroy fishing nets and damage freshly caught fish in the nets.

Nomura's jellyfish are usually found off the coast of China in the spring. These cnidarians are pushed by ocean currents and arrive in the waters near Japan in summer.

Only about 10 Nomura's jellyfish have been caught in fishing nets in Japan in recent years, according to the Japan Fisheries Information Service Center.

However, this year, about 1,000 of these jellyfish were caught in fixed nets near the Oki Islands in Shimane Prefecture in late August.

Off the coast of Fukui Prefecture, dozens to hundreds of Nomura's jellyfish have been observed since mid-August, mainly in Wakasa Bay where about 800 jellyfish were caught in fixed nets Sept. 7.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, about 400 large jellyfish were caught in fixed nets on Sept. 5.

Fire hits historic

Italian river span

The Associated Press

ROME -- A blaze, possibly sparked by a gas canister explosion, destroyed part of a historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome early Sunday.

Firefighters said the fire broke out before midnight Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4 a.m. Sunday they had completed their work.

No one was injured in the fire that involved the Industry Bridge, but three nightclubs near the riverside neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution, Italian state TV reported.

The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river banks nearby before spreading. State radio said authorities believe the fire might have been started by an explosion of a cooking gas canister by one of the homeless people.

A section of the bridge's outer pedestrian walkway and stretch under the roadbed carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber.

Firefighters tweeted that the bridge is too dangerous to be used. They also banned any navigation under it until it can be repaired.