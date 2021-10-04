HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after six weeks

It wasn’t all that surprising that Conway defeated North Little Rock last Friday night. After all, North Little Rock was No. 3 and Conway was No. 4 overall coming into the game. They’re both good.
What was surprising was the 28-point margin of victory as Conway won 38-10.
The Wampus Cats move to No. 3 and North Little Rock drops to No. 10.
The biggest upset of the evening occurred when the No. 1 team in Class 5A, Little Rock Christian, fell to White Hall by a final score of 14-10.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Bentonville
- Fort Smith Northside
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Shiloh Christian
- North Little Rock
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- Vilonia
- White Hall
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ashdown
- Stuttgart
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Centerpoint
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- Clarendon
- McCrory
- Fordyce