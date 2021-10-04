Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after six weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 12:19 p.m.
Conway running back Boogie Carr (11) tries to shake off North Little Rock linebacker Davian Vayson (9) during the second quarter of Conway's win on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at North Little Rock High School. .More photos at www.arkansasonline.com/102nlrcon/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

It wasn’t all that surprising that Conway defeated North Little Rock last Friday night. After all, North Little Rock was No. 3 and Conway was No. 4 overall coming into the game. They’re both good.

What was surprising was the 28-point margin of victory as Conway won 38-10.

The Wampus Cats move to No. 3 and North Little Rock drops to No. 10.

The biggest upset of the evening occurred when the No. 1 team in Class 5A, Little Rock Christian, fell to White Hall by a final score of 14-10.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Conway
  4. Lake Hamilton
  5. Bentonville
  6. Fort Smith Northside
  7. Pulaski Academy
  8. Camden Fairview
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. Conway
  4. Bentonville
  5. Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Benton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Little Rock Parkview
  5. Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. Vilonia
  5. White Hall

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Ashdown
  5. Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Centerpoint

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. Clarendon
  4. McCrory
  5. Fordyce
