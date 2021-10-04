HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after six weeks

It wasn’t all that surprising that Conway defeated North Little Rock last Friday night. After all, North Little Rock was No. 3 and Conway was No. 4 overall coming into the game. They’re both good.

What was surprising was the 28-point margin of victory as Conway won 38-10.

The Wampus Cats move to No. 3 and North Little Rock drops to No. 10.

The biggest upset of the evening occurred when the No. 1 team in Class 5A, Little Rock Christian, fell to White Hall by a final score of 14-10.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot Conway Lake Hamilton Bentonville Fort Smith Northside Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Shiloh Christian North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot Conway Bentonville Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Benton Greenwood Little Rock Parkview Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier Vilonia White Hall

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ashdown Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Centerpoint

CLASS 2A