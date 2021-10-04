OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday Oct. 4: You'll be exceptionally lucky in love, cultivating relationships with people who treat you beautifully and without prompting. You'll commit your talent to making someone else look better and your own path becomes clear. You will take work that's already good and refine it until it's spectacular.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A fanciful focus on your story will work for you. What is the kinder, gentler way of viewing your past? Much good can be accomplished by lightening your psychic load.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Tell people how they can delight you. Let them know what you're dealing with. Follow up with the referrals of friends. A concern will be resolved with the help of a skilled practitioner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Responsibility and obligation will come readily to you, so you don't have to seek or volunteer for it. Just because you know you can handle it doesn't mean you should. Protect your spare time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll accomplish more in a group. The trick is in setting an intention everyone can get behind. Otherwise, projects will devolve into a battle of wills. Take hold of the situation; you're the one who can.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's the best kind of mind/body conflict going on for you now. It invites you to solve problems through movement. You're vital and playful. Your body will tell you what it needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Unfortunately, people sometimes oppose one another without knowing why. Call it a quirk of human nature when they create reasons to legitimize their story. In this game, the only way to win is not to play.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've had advocates and champions in your life, so you know what that kind of support looks like. Take it on for yourself. Be the support you need and deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Relationships get interesting. It's not that the events are remarkable; it's just that what happens will defy your expectation. You either didn't know what to expect or weren't expecting much, so it's all a delightful surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's someone you want to reach out to. As it goes with all the best things in life, there's a risk involved. If there weren't, it wouldn't be worth doing. Onward with velocity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do a thing once and it's not done yet. You'd be surprised at how often you have to repeat to make it stick. Go on, then — do it over and over. In the repetition, life comes together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): People can't help what they like, which is a fact of life in your favor today. You'll follow your fascination to its natural endpoint — your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You did the work and you lined it up, so now all it takes is a flick of the switch to see it play out. How satisfying. Because of the past trial and error, this goes off without a hitch.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I started dating my first Sagittarius. He's a nurse. What do you think?"

A: Interesting! The Greek myth associated with the constellation of Sagittarius involved a healer — a creature who was unlike the others in his society. Chiron belonged to a species called centaurs, who were half man, half horse. Centaurs were a generally beastly, thoughtless, aggressive and unpleasant race, but Chiron was different. He was brilliant and loving, with great powers of empathy and curing. And so he was immortalized by the gods in the Sagittarian constellation.

Like the myth, Sagittarians tend to stand out from the crowd. They have a thirst for knowledge and an insatiable curiosity. Sagittarius tends to be friendly, seeing each new person they meet as a new world to explore. Often, Sagittarius is compelled to travel. They tend to be open minded and filled with wonder, so others are naturally inclined to lavish them with generosity. Ruled by Jupiter, they are the luckiest sign of the zodiac. Good fortune usually comes to them as a function of their natural optimism and affinity for humanity. Sagittarians are often remarkably tolerant and appreciative of those who are different from them, which is one of their secrets for living a happy life.

SCORPIO MOON ADVICE

The moon in the sign of transformation reminds us that change requires energy. Make it easy for people to contribute, fuel and support you. Keep friends informed. Talk about what you want. Invite the unseen forces of nature and heaven, the mystical deities and anyone else you can think of. What is the right amount of help? All the help you can get.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

With her "Vampire Chronicles" series, Anne Rice created the paradigm against which all subsequent vampire stories were measured. Rice is among the most widely read authors in modern history having sold more than 100 million copies. This literary Libra has Mercury (communication) and Venus (love) in Scorpio — the sign of mystery, intrigue, transformation, death and rebirth.