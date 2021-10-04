• Kyle Romzek, police chief of Caseville, Mich., said "no foul play suspected" and an autopsy cited drowning after the body of a 57-year-old man was found on a private beach with a $45,000 jackpot-winning Club Keno ticket in his pocket.

• Michael T. Watters, 51, of Ocoee, Fla., was sentenced to six years and five months in prison for stealing the identities of local, state and federal officials and using 35 counterfeit driver's licenses to pass 265 counterfeit checks worth $53,156 at stores in the Orlando area.

• Les Meyers of Tallahassee, Fla., was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison for conspiring to violate the Animal Welfare Act after he used a belt to hang his unnamed pit bull terrier from a tree after it refused to finish off a dog named One-Eyed Willie.

• The Rev. Mark L. Bethea credited quick action by firefighters for preventing a "catastrophic event" after fires that appeared to have been set intentionally damaged the century-old First Baptist Church of Montgomery, Ala.

• John Randall McCrary, a sheriff's deputy in Lauderdale County, Ala., who plans to run for sheriff, said he had no choice but to resign in order to provide for his family after being pressured by the incumbent sheriff to go on leave during the campaign, without pay.

• Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, weighing in at 6 pounds and 2 ounces, became the 12th great-grandchild of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as well as the daughter of Princess Beatrice, 10th in line of succession to the throne, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

• Terence Concannon, head of the convention and visitors bureau in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., said "there's only one London Bridge in the world outside of England, and we've got it here" as the city hosts a month of events marking the 50th anniversary of the bridge's piece-by-piece rebuild in the resort location.

• Urs Breitenmoser, a lieutenant in the Vatican Swiss Guards, said "three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps" after refusing to be vaccinated against covid-19 despite an order from the Holy See.

• David Myers, city administrator in McComb, Miss., said rates for water and sewer service should have been raised gradually over a few years but that never happened, giving rise to a 16.6% increase that jumps the city's new minimum bill to $86.88.