Little Rock man killed in I-40 crash, troopers say

A Little Rock man was killed in a crash on Interstate 40 Monday after his vehicle struck a tree in Crawford County, troopers said.

Stacy Wayne Smith, 35, of Little Rock, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet west on I-40 near Alma around 1:10 a.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle left the road near the Rudy Road Overpass and traveled up an embankment before striking a tree, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 475 people were killed as a result of Arkansas crashes so far this year, according to preliminary figures.