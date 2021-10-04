Mahomes' versatility helps Reid win 100th

PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs gave Andy Reid a record-setting homecoming.

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes three different ways, including three to Hill, and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday.

Reid returned to Philadelphia and earned his 100th career win with the Chiefs, becoming the first coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two teams. Reid's 140 victories with the Eagles are the most in franchise history.

"The people here have been phenomenal since I got here," said Reid, who was briefly hospitalized after last week's loss to the Chargers. "My room was loaded with food so it was good to have a cheesesteak and a lot of other things. It's good to be back."

Asked if coming back to Philadelphia made him emotional, the normally stoic Reid joked: "I'm pretty good. You want me to cry up here?"

Jalen Hurts threw for a career-high 387 yards and two TDs but Philadelphia (1-3) couldn't keep up with Kansas City's high-powered offense. The Eagles had three touchdowns negated by penalty and settled for field goals three times inside the red zone.

"You're furious that you're 1-3," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. "The self-inflicted wounds have got to stop."

The two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after entering with a losing record for the first time since they were 4-5 in 2015.

Mahomes tossed TD passes underhanded, overhanded and shoveled one on Kansas City's three possessions in the first half. He finished with 278 yards passing and his interception was the only possession the Chiefs didn't score a TD. Hill had 11 catches for 186 yards.

Mahomes flipped a 1-yard TD pass underhanded to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Mahomes said Travis Kelce designed that play with himself serving as the decoy. Edwards-Helaire gave away the name of the play: "Tom and Jerry."

"When you have receivers coming up and saying: "If I do this, it'll get someone else open,' that's a special group of guys," Mahomes said.

Mahomes threw a normal 6-yard TD pass to Hill to give the Chiefs a 14-10 lead. He set up the score a few plays earlier on first-and-20 from the 42 with a beautiful 32-yard pass to Hill, who made an excellent over-the-shoulder, fingertip catch near the sideline.

His 2-yard shovel pass to Jody Fortson increased Kansas City's lead to 21-13 with under a minute left in the first half.

Darrel Williams ran in from the 1 to extend the lead to 28-16 but the Eagles answered with Kenneth Gainwell's 7-yard TD run to get within 28-23.

Mahomes then connected with Hill on TD passes of 12 and 44 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) misses a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)