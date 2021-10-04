Natural blueprints

At long last, there are some details on what's going to be done with the abandoned Dogpatch USA theme park property. Primarily because . . . it's not abandoned anymore. Bass Pro Shop CEO Johnny Morris bought the property last year.

Ever since then, Arkansans (especially those in Newton County) have been waiting to see what he's going to do with the property.

But now there's a sort of blueprint if folks across the state want to use their imaginations. Or maybe a more accurate term would be a model. For the former theme park is turning into a nature park:

"The abandoned Dogpatch USA theme park will become Marble Falls Nature Park, a project led by the founder of Bass Pro Shops, a state commission was told Tuesday," the paper said. "The proposed Marble Falls Nature Park will resemble the much larger Dogwood Canyon Nature Park near Lampe, Mo., the conservation committee was told. Dogwood Canyon features a working mill and restaurant, trout fishing and fly-fishing lessons, wildlife tours, horseback riding and education programs on conservation."

That sounds like a plan, easily worth driving up or down Scenic Highway 7 to get there.

If you've visited Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, you can expect something similar for this state. In fact, if you've never been to Lampe before, plan a weekend, especially now that it's not August. Or July.

Those of us in this Natural State can look forward to both history and nature being emphasized in the park to come. For more than 20 years, the property sat as a ghost of history, a monument to the theme park that once was. It's a relief to hear the new plans for this property include acknowledging that community's history.

For those who have memories (and photographs!) of visiting Dogpatch USA, this new project seems like it'll be a worthy evolution of the area. Newton County is the perfect spot for a nature park, because it's already the home of one successful nature project.

Newton County is home to a successful effort that restored wild elk to Arkansas. The creatures used to be native to these latitudes but were pushed out by the 1840s. After multiple attempts to re-introduce elk to Arkansas, the Encyclopedia of Arkansas says the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission figured the public lands of the Buffalo National River would make a good habitat for them back in the 1980s. By early in the decade, they started working to bring in the elk.

In 1982, the first calf was born, and as of 2009, there were roughly 450, maybe even 500, of the animals. Now there's enough that some hunters can take a small number each year.

Having a nature park next to a successful species restoration project will be harmonious. And with Mr. Morris, you know the park will be in good hands. It'd be a challenge to find someone more dedicated to conservation and preserving nature than the founder of Bass Pro Shops. Every one we visit is like a shrine to the outdoors and spending as much time there as possible (and the kids love the aquariums).

Furthermore, Mr. Morris has a solid track record with these types of projects. Besides Dogwood Canyon Nature Park, the Bass Pro founder also gets credit for Big Cedar Lodge, billed as "America's premiere wilderness resort." It's also another great weekend if you're willing to make the drive to Ridgedale, Mo.

For those of a more nostalgic view who might be disappointed the amusement park won't be restored, know it's not economically feasible with Silver Dollar City a few miles up the road. Also, records show attendance at Dogpatch USA was on the decline before the park closed in 1993 anyway. Dogpatch had its time. And chance.

It's probably a safe bet this nature park will last longer and see more visitors than a new Dogpatch ever would. And the people of Newton County aren't going to turn down the tourism dollars. Have you tried getting a cabin there lately? That probably won't get any easier once Marble Falls Nature Park opens. When that time comes, we hope to be at the front of the line.

It's going to take some real work for Mr. Morris to transform that land into a nature park. It'll be worth it, though. After all, our Ozarks are a garden. And as Rudyard Kipling once penned, "Gardens are not made by singing 'Oh, how beautiful,' and sitting in the shade."