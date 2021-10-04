Forecasters report record rainfall over weekend in Central Arkansas

Saturday was the wettest single day ever recorded for October at the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office, forecasters said.

In a Twitter post, the weather service reported 5.25 inches at the office on Saturday, the most for a single October day on record. The previous October record was measured at 5.23 inches in October 2009, according to forecasters.

The weather service added that the amount was more than what the area saw in August and September combined, which was measured at 3.59 inches.

Saturday’s rainfall also marked the second-highest ever total reported at the office. The wettest day was Nov. 18, 1988, when the office recorded 7.01 inches.

Monday is expected to be dry, with highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s and lows in the low 50s to 60s, forecasters said.