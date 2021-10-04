100 years ago

Oct. 4, 1921

PINE BLUFF -- A probe of the conditions alleged to exist at the Tucker state farm was begun here today by the Jefferson county Grand Jury, which was organized here immediately after the convening of Circuit Court. Among the recommendations offered by Judge W. B. Borrells in his charge to the Grand Jury was a visit to the Tucker farm by all members of the jury, and personal examination of the bare backs of all convicts to determine if the convicts have been unlawfully beaten. Examination of the books of the farm was recommended to determine if any of the funds have been misappropriated. Following the conclusion of the testimony of the Rev. W.B. Hogg of Little Rock late this afternoon, recess was taken until morning when the Grand Jury will visit the farm.

50 years ago

Oct. 4, 1971

• Russell Chevrolet was the only bidder on five new police cars for the North Little Rock Police Department. The bid was for $3,352.84 a car, or a total of $16,764.20. A spokesman from Moore Ford Co. of North Little Rock last week protested that the bid specifications for the cars only applied to Chevrolets. Charles Bryan, purchasing agent, Police Chief Reo Bowman, and Bob Russell of Russell Chevrolet admitted that the specifications came from a Chevrolet brochure. Bryan said he would have accepted a bid from Moore on a comparable vehicle. Bryan said today that the Police Department was in a "big hurry" for the five new cars and that he might issue a contract without waiting for the approval of the City Council.

25 years ago

Oct. 4, 1996

• Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday he will not decide whether to close a western Arkansas wilderness camp for serious juvenile offenders until he personally investigates the camp. A number of officials from the area called Wednesday for Huckabee to close the camp after six juveniles beat up a guard and escaped into the woods last week. They were captured within a few miles of the camp. "We're very aware and, frankly, join the concerns that they have about these youth camps running responsibly," Huckabee said. He said he plans to visit the Ouachita Wilderness Institute near Mansfield next week and "personally eyeball this camp." The camp is operated by Associated Marine Institute Inc. of Tampa, Fla., for the state Department of Human Services.

10 years ago

Oct. 4, 2011

• Twenty years ago Monday, Jimmie Lou Fisher wasn't supposed to step to the podium in front of the Old State House and introduce Bill Clinton as a candidate for president. But the then-state treasurer did and the rest, as they say, is history. On Monday, Fisher joined former White House Chief of Staff Mack McLarty, a lifelong friend of Clinton, and Bev Lindsey, who coordinated the logistics of Clinton's presidential announcement, for a lunch-hour panel discussion at the Old State House to reminisce about the sometimes chaotic events surrounding the announcement. The panel discussion drew about 250 people, many of them former campaign volunteers.