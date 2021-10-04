OPINION | OLD NEWS: In 1921, prison lets condemned Arkansan make ‘final confession,’ then reveals stay

A century ago, Arkansas Gov. Thomas McRae postponed the execution of a confessed murderer named Amos Ratliff 10 hours before he was due to die in the electric chair.

Ratliff, 25, was condemned to die at midnight Sept. 29, 1921, for the murder of Winfred Frazier, described by the Arkansas Gazette as "an elderly spinster" who lived four miles outside Eureka Springs.

Ratliff had confessed to a friend of his — the Carroll County sheriff — that he shot Frazier when she pulled a gun on him while he was in her bedroom trying to rob her. Ratliff was out on bond at the time, charged with murder, and I think we should use the word "ironically" somewhere in here. Ratliff wanted to rob Frazier because he needed money to pay an attorney to defend him — on the murder charge.

He also had confessed to that first killing, for which he was charged with second degree murder. Based upon what we know about public attitudes concerning adultery in 1920s Arkansas, he was not likely doomed: The man Ratliff shot had been sleeping with Ratliff's wife.

After he was arrested for shooting the elderly woman, Ratliff was unable to pay the lawyer, Claude Fuller, to defend him. So a court-appointed attorney handled his capital murder trial, one who refused to let Ratliff testify in his own defense and whose strategy was to pretend that Ratliff had not, in fact, confessed — although he had.

If this sounds like I'm describing the plot of some hicks and cops TV show, then I need to dial back my humor. The story of Amos Ratliff is but a sidebar to a much larger story that was unfolding at the same time, about brutality in the state penal system and a concerted but ultimately futile effort to do something to stop it.

The young man was sitting in the death cell at the penitentiary when 4th Circuit Judge W.A. Dickinson and Prosecutor Jay W. Nance called McRae to ask him to postpone the execution. Turns out, they had received information that Ratliff confessed to Frazier's murder only after his friend Sheriff E. McShane promised him a life sentence.

Oddly, it seems that promising to go easy on accused murderers was not a totally respectable way to acquire a confession in 1921.

From whom the court's new information came, the newspaper did not know, but it reported that another prisoner's wife said she had paid Fuller $250 to help Ratliff and was supposed to give the lawyer another $250 after Ratliff's "life was saved."

Whoever and however, on the day he was to die, Amos Ratliff was spared. But he was not told this. The Gazette reported:

"Preparations for the execution had been carried out in every detail before notice of the respite was received from the governor's office. A tailor had visited the condemned man, leaving a new suit of clothes; a coffin had been purchased; the grave dug; the generator placed in working order and the chair inspected. All these preparations were known to Ratliff, who was confined in a cell scarcely 30 feet from the chair."

After dark, he was escorted to the prison dining hall and given a chance to make a final confession to the Rev. W.B. Hogg, pastor of Winfield Memorial Methodist Church at Little Rock; George W. Morris, a penitentiary commissioner; a Gazette reporter, who may have been Fletcher Chenault; and "several others," apparently including Tucker's prison warden, E.H. Dempsey.

Hogg already had visited Ratliff in his cell to offer spiritual consolation.

RATLIFF'S STORY

Saying he knew he was doomed, Ratliff began his tale:

"After I returned home from the state farm at Tucker where I served two years for false pretenses and selling mortgaged property, I found my wife and 3-year-old baby living in the country 10 miles from Eureka Springs with her people. A friend of mine also went to Eureka Springs with me, and he rented a hotel there which we were to operate on a 50-50 basis.

"My wife was in town the day following my return and I searched until I found her. We were reunited and lived in our room at the hotel. Everything was running along smoothly for several days, until John Berry drove up in front of the hotel and called for my wife. She went to the door and told him that I had returned, and that she didn't want him to molest her anymore. I heard this myself.

"Berry drove away and several days later left for the harvest fields in Kansas."

But two months later, Ratliff said, Berry returned, and his wife began to step out with him again.

"I asked Berry to let her alone, but he wanted to fight me," Ratliff continued. "I told him that I had no desire to get into trouble and left him, after I warned him that if I again caught him out with my wife, there would be trouble.

"On a Thursday I went on horseback to church, where a funeral service was to be held. On the way I met Berry and my wife in his buggy. I called on Berry to stop, but he only sneered at me. This went through me something awful. However, I held my temper until I saw him reaching under the buggy seat."

Ratliff said he shot Berry once, but believing he had missed, fired again just as his horse shied. That second bullet grazed his wife's arm. At first he feared he had killed her. But after he saw she wasn't seriously hurt, he told her he hoped she would be true to the next husband she got, if she ever got another. And he left her there.

"I rode away and remained in hiding several days, during which time I corresponded with Sheriff E. McShane, a friend of mine. Then I surrendered. I was indicted for second degree murder and was released on a $10,000 bond. I borrowed $500 from a bank. Claude Fuller, an attorney living at Eureka Springs, went on my note.

"Then I set out to work to pay the note, but work was very scarce. I worked several days, and then found myself out of a job again. I roomed with two other young men, and we batched near the city. These men also were out of work most of the time. The three of us got work from the county and after working 22 days we learned that the county judge had refused to allow our pay. By this time, all of us were in debt to a restaurant proprietor. We owed him from $25 to $40 for board and had no way to pay him. The county owed us $63 each but we could not get it."

His roommates started talking about Miss Frazier and her house stuffed with cash. They had seen "the old maid" flash a roll of bills in a downtown drugstore. Over several days, the men talked about robbing her, but Ratliff didn't like the idea of knocking her on the head for money.

"Several days later I left Eureka Springs for a sawmill 10 miles from the city where I got a job as engineer. I worked for a while and when I was told that I would have to serve a term in the penitentiary for killing Berry, I grew desperate at the thought of 'beating' my friends out of their money," Ratliff said.

"Then the thought of robbing Miss Frazier again came up in my mind, and I thought about it a great deal."

Next week: Amos Ratliff hides in the old lady's bedroom.

