Remember when, Arkansas? War Memorial Amusement Park had haunted house, carousel and Laughing Sally

Does anyone recognize the scene in this vintage photo from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives?

Hint: The year was 1985.

In June 1985, War Memorial Amusement Park was getting ready for its summer patrons when Arkansas Gazette photographer John Sykes stopped by the Fun House.

His black-and-white photo of C.W. Forrest getting the haunted house ride ready June 24 appeared atop Page 1 on June 25, over a caption forecasting steamy doom: temperatures in the 90s.

Today, parking lots for the Little Rock Zoo near Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center occupy the city-owned land where Forrest labored, which is part of War Memorial Park. That name dates from 1948-49. For two decades beginning in 1924 — when it was the site of the Arkansas State Fair — the area was Fair Park.

Some of the 1985 amusement park's buildings were relics of the 1924 fair, as was the name of nearby Jonesboro Drive; and busy Fair Park Boulevard sweeps by to the west. The area became permanently an entertainment space where carnivals and even a circus set up. Fair Park had permanent concessions and rides as early as 1929.

So, the name Fair Park lingered after the state livestock exposition moved south to Roosevelt Road.

In 1942, the city gave Fuzzell's United Shows a five-year lease at Fair Park. T.A. "Tom" Fuzzell bought an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment, including an undulating carousel the Arkansas Gazette called The Jumps. (Restored, Over the Jumps today is at the zoo.) Fuzzell's carnival was popular, and his lease continued.

Park patrons from the 1950s through the 1980s remember the mildly spooky haunted house. Also, there was the Rock-o-Plane; the Tilt-a-Whirl; mini car and baby firetruck circular rides; the bumper cars; the Snow Kones; arcade games; a less fancy carousel with ponies that merely jolted up and down; and "Old Loveable Sally," aka Laughing Sally, a coin-operated, housedress-wearing fortune-telling doll in a glass case that blurted raucous laughter on a loop.

The amusement park declined and was closed in the 1990s; its equipment was auctioned off in June 1998; and the site was repurposed for parking.