Rogers' Reynolds a rare amateur winner at Arkansas Open

Now there are four.

Tyler Reynolds of Rogers carded a bogey-free 6-under 65 to win to the weather-shortened 48th annual Arkansas State Golf Association Arkansas Open on Sunday afternoon at Burns Park Golf Course in North Little Rock.

Reynolds, 27, became just the fourth amateur to win the event, joining Jim Balch in 1979, Chris Jenkins in 1997 and Wes McNulty in 2006.

"It's a big deal -- real big deal," Burns Park director of golf Steve Ralston said. "He's a good player."

Reynolds finished two shots ahead of Carson Roberts of Conway, who collected $6,500 as the top professional. Nick Rousey of Springdale, another professional, and Damin Strydom of Kingwood, Texas, tied for third at 3-under 68. Strydom is a redshirt freshman golfer at the University of Arkansas.

Ben Wolcott of Tampa, Fla. (69), Mitchell Lamping of Muncie, Ind. (69), Marcus Manley of Kissimmee, Fla. (69), and Mason Overstreet of Rogers (69) -- all professionals -- were the only other players to break 70 on the par-71 Championship Course, which played approximately 6,700 yards from the back tees. Defending champion Peyton Wilhoit of North Little Rock shot 71.

PGA Tour winner Glen Day of Little Rock shot 65 to win the Senior Division (ages 50 and over). The Mid-Amateur Division (35 and over), Super-Senior Division (60 and over) and Masters Division (70 and over) were cancelled, Ralston said, because of time constraints following torrential rainfall earlier in the weekend.

The tournament was scheduled for 36 holes before play was suspended early Saturday afternoon, Ralston said. Tournament officials wanted to complete Saturday's first round on Sunday morning and the final round, as scheduled, Sunday afternoon. But that wasn't possible, Ralston said, after heavy rain soaked the course Friday (the pro-am was cancelled) and again Saturday. The tournament resumed Sunday at noon and was reduced to 18 holes.

"Our ditches were out of their banks," Ralston said, adding lift, clean and place was used throughout the tournament. "We got 5 inches yesterday up until 7 o'clock this morning and probably got 3 inches Friday. It was wet yesterday morning when we started, then we got 5 inches on top of that."

Reynolds, who began on the back nine, completed 13 holes before play was suspended. He birdied three holes in his abbreviated round, then two of his final three holes Sunday (Nos. 7 and 9) to post 65 in the soggy conditions.

"I thought it might get into a playoff, maybe win," Reynolds said. "I thought the course was really soft, so that made it easier. I missed a lot of short putts. I think I could have shot 61."

Reynolds' first Arkansas Open victory continued his torrid stretch of success in 2021, when he was named the Arkansas State Golf Association's men's player of the year for the second time. A 2012 Little Rock Christian Academy graduate, Reynolds played at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, graduating in 2017, and spent a season professionally (2017) on the Adams Tour before regaining his amateur status. He was also the ASGA men's player of the year in 2019.

"It is pretty cool to win a professional tournament as an amateur," Reynolds said. "That's what I take away from it."

Reynolds works as a sales representative for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.