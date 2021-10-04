SAU Tech receives grant for project

Southern Arkansas University Tech has received a $1,495,154 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor and the Delta Regional Authority through the Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities Initiative.

The project includes funds to create an Aerospace Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence that will:

• Deliver training to 600 participants (entrants into the workforce, dislocated workers, and incumbent workers) in Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Ouachita and Union counties in south Arkansas.

• Develop and increase new and current partnerships with Highland Park Industries-Aerojet Rocketdyne, Lockheed Martin, Armtec Defense Technologies, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Spectra Technologies and Arkansas Workforce Services, the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, The Ouachita Partnership for Economic Development, SAU Tech Adult Education and SAU Tech Career Academy Program.

• Update and renovate dedicated training space on SAU Tech's main campus inside the Highland Industrial Park, creating a center for customized training, pre-employment training, and industry-delivered training.

The grant project is under the College's Division of Workforce Training.