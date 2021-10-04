Slope fix in store near ball fields at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Slides on ball fields are usually good, but not when it's Kessler Mountain doing the sliding.

The City Council on Tuesday will consider putting more than $1.2 million toward fixing a slope abutting the four-field baseball complex at the southwest edge of Kessler Mountain Regional Park. The item will be on the council's consent agenda, meaning it will be read, but not discussed, before taking a vote.

Slope failure around the fields started after severe rain hit the city in April 2017. An area northwest of the complex was repaired in 2019, but erosion continued on the southwest slope. The city made minor repairs beginning in 2019, but the slope again started sliding significantly in spring.

The slope damaged a chain-link fence at the edge of the southwest-facing field and the base of a scoreboard, which had to be removed.

The Parks Department has a plan to fix the slope using contractors already at the site building a four-field baseball complex north of the current one.

The plan is two-pronged. Crews will cut about half an acre into the mountain to flatten the slope and put ditches and drainage pipes in the ground. Some trees will have to be removed. Crews also will dig out soil just beyond the ball field fence and fill the ground with rocks on top to help keep it stabilized. The leftover dirt will be placed west of the new baseball complex to create a trailhead.

The city considered a few ways to fix the problem, said Ted Jack, park planning superintendent. Making the slope less steep and filling in the ground with rocks was the least expensive and most effective method, he said.

"I think we've got a permanent fix," Jack said. "We certainly hope so. But the world's not perfect."

The slope has some existing drainage features higher up on the mountain. Last spring, those features filled up and rain started flowing more intensely, saturating the ground and causing it to slip on the underlying shale, said Chris Brown, the city's public works director.

"In the plan, there's basically a cutoff swale that will be rebuilt up at the top to chase that water around so it won't run down the slope directly," he said.

The natural area of Kessler Mountain, about 400 acres, is owned by the city, but under a conservation easement overseen by the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust. The trust signed off on the city's plan to reach into the mountain more to flatten the slope.

Trees near the ball fields already are in danger of falling because of the destabilized soil, said Terri Lane, the trust's executive director. The city cut too steep into the mountain in the first place in 2016, she said, but appears to have a plan now to remedy the situation.

"The city's done a good job weighing options to stop the erosion while doing as little further damage as possible," Lane said. "It's in the best interest in the long term to go ahead and sacrifice some of that tree line now to do a fix that will prevent worse damage in the future."

Jack estimated about a dozen larger trees may be removed with some smaller ones as well.

Fixing the slope will serve as a major relief for parents, said Michael Ferguson, board member for Fayetteville Youth Baseball. Not only is it an eyesore, but parents worry about younger children climbing up the hill and playing in the unstable area, he said.

The city put orange safety fences up to replace the chain-link fence, Jack said.

The city has been responsive to parents' concerns about the slope, Ferguson said. Previous fixes to the mountain were offset by failures at other spots, and a permanent solution is welcomed news, he said.

"I'm super happy for the league to have that fixed," Ferguson said. "Our biggest concern is the safety issues for the kids."

Jack said crews will get to work soon after the council approves spending the money. Work should take a few months, he said.

A crumbling slope stands Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, beyond the outfield fence of ball fields at Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville. The City Council on Tuesday will consider putting more than $1.2 million toward fixing the slope, which worsened over the spring. Visit nwaonline.com/211003Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)