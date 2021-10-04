Springdale merchants see success downtown in face of pandemic

SPRINGDALE -- Steve Lisle walked out of Maple Market on Emma Avenue on Wednesday, his blue bag filled with pasta, oil and banana jam. He had finished working as a volunteer master gardener at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, one block north of Emma, and took advantage of one of downtown's newest offerings.

Live music outdoors, art installations in storefronts, loft living, corporate offices, two parks, restaurants, bars, niche retail -- even a grocery market -- line Emma Avenue, the heart of the city's downtown and focus of revitalization efforts.

Business owners credit the live music, festivals and other events on Emma Avenue, sponsored by the Downtown Springdale Alliance, with bringing people downtown, even during a continuing pandemic. The creation of a downtown entertainment district sweetened the pot, they say.

The city in August 2020 approved an entertainment district designation for downtown, giving restaurant owners the opportunity to sell alcoholic beverages in specialty cups that can be carried throughout the district.

Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance, said more than 30,000 cups have been served since the district started.

People order from downtown restaurants and enjoy the fare while listening to music in Walter Turnbow Park, explained Brent Hale, owner of Big Sexy Food, across the street from the park.

"The pandemic gave us all time to sit back and consider things," Dabbs said. "We had to look at things through different lens trying to get people out for that social interaction we all needed."

The organization through October has presented or supported 20 large-scale programs in downtown, most of them new, Dabbs said.

Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff, said the city has invested millions in downtown Springdale, listing the construction of Walter Turnbow Park and the Razorback Greenway, the upcoming renovation of Luther George Park, streetscapes, landscape planting, water and sewer lines and detention ponds to prevent flooding and get businesses out of the floodplain.

"We recognized that downtown was going to need help with public infrastructure," Fulfer said. "The work here mirrors the city's work in the western part of town."

"But for me, it's a quality of life thing," said Lisle, who with his wife bicycles downtown on the Razorback Greenway to hear the live music at Turnbow Park or grab lunch.

The couple also meet friends downtown for drinks or dinner because there aren't many other places in Springdale for groups to gather, he said.

"Sometimes, when I'm down there, I think, 'What would I do today if I wasn't doing this?'" Lisle said. "Nothing. I would be doing nothing. I wouldn't enjoy the city that much as a resident."

Part of the plan

The Planning Commission and City Council 15 years ago created a plan for reviving downtown.

The city in 2017 established new zoning for Emma Avenue and the blocks just to the north and south. The zoning was expanded in March to include Mill Street and South Powell Street. The zoning allows property owners more opportunity to design and use their property.

Developers have opened two mixed-use buildings under the new zoning. These provide apartments and lofts for downtown living. All of the 32 residential units are rented, developers report.

Work continues on another residential and commercial building on the site that for many years held the Ryan's Clothing department store.

Restaurant owners pivoted to takeout when their dining rooms were shut down because of the pandemic. The implementation of the downtown entertainment district helped restaurants stay alive, Hale said.

"Business is good," Hale said. "When there are events downtown, it's almost more than we can handle."

Brian Jaure opened Maple Market on the corner of Emma and Holcomb Street three months ago.

Chris Weiser, a Springdale resident, described it as a specialty food store that also has bread, milk and eggs. The store also has a good deli, he said.

Jaure's wife, Jennifer Matsubara, has operated Shelby Lynne's Cake Shoppe on Emma for more than 20 years. They started the new business with downtown residents and employees in mind.

"When you're tired after the end of the day of work, it's nice to have someplace to grab and go," Jaure said.

The owners of Whimsy Whoo Boutique moved their shop from just off South Gutensohn Road to the Mid-Town Mall, which sits on North Thompson Street at the west end of Emma Avenue.

"We were just dead, dead on Gutensohn," said Kristen Thompson, who owns the boutique with her family.

Thompson's family had business in downtown in the 1970s and 1980s, she said.

"I want to see it come back to life," she said. "That's where we did all our shopping."

Needs more

Business owners agree downtown needs more residential spaces to bring a steady stream of customers.

"We need more to linger," Jaure said. Although, at three months since the store's opening, he noted a good flow of lunch business.

The downtown district must become a destination, Hale said.

"It's a drive from the west part of town," he said. "They've got to come here for something."

He wants to see more restoration of still-empty large buildings, as well as specialty shops, a dry cleaner, a niche nail salon.

Hale also likes the art displays in the windows of the Famous Hardware building.

"Anything that activates the front window," he said. "Because downtown is all about window shopping. You take a stroll. You peek in to see what Dela's doing at Della DeVille's."

Dela Billingsly owns Della DeVille's vintage clothing shop on Emma.

"People are always going to list what Springdale doesn't have," Hale said.

And the retail "days of yore" when one shopped for a certain tool at the corner hardware store are gone in the day and age of the box store, he said.

"I really like the 'vibe' we're getting," Lisle said. "Bentonville is its own draw. Fayetteville is its own draw. Springdale will find its own way."