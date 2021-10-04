State general revenue collections in September exceeded state’s forecast by $179.2M

State government's total general revenue collections in September increased by $103.9 million over the same month a year ago to $765.3 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $179.2 million.

The state’s individual income, sales and use and corporation income tax collections each exceeded the state’s forecast for September, the state Department of Finance and Administration reported Monday morning in its monthly revenue report.

Individual income tax collections exceeded the state’s forecast by $80 million for the month and corporate income tax collections exceeded the state’s forecast for the month by $72.4 million.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that agencies are allowed to spend.

In September, the net increased by $98.5 million over a year ago to $690.3 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $162.7 million.

Fiscal 2022 started July 1.

In the first three months of fiscal 2022, the net has declined by $19.1 million from the same period in fiscal year 2021, but it’s above the state’s forecast by $249.1 million. Comparisons with the prior fiscal year are distorted by the income tax due shift from April 15 of last year to July 15 as a one-time change for pandemic relief efforts.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he plans to call a special session this fall to consider income tax cuts, though he hasn’t done so yet. He has said his goal is to reduce the top rate from 5.9 % to at least 5.5%.