SOCCER

No. 8 Arkansas wins at Georgia

The No. 8 University of Arkansas women's team scored three goals in the first eight minutes and defeated Georgia 4-1 on Sunday in Athens, Ga., for their ninth consecutive victory.

Arkansas improved to 9-2-0 and 4-0-0 in the SEC. Georgia fell to 8-3-1 and 1-2-1 in the league.

Taylor Malham scored the Razorbacks' first goal 58 seconds into the match for a 1-0 lead.

Three minutes later, Parker Goins found the net to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead. The Razorbacks made it 3-0 in the eighth minute thanks to Kayla McKeon's free kick.

Georgia's goal came in the 14th minute from Abby Boyan.

Arkansas extended its lead to 4-1 in the 48th minute with Malham's second goal of the match.

The Razorbacks return home to Razorback Field in Fayetteville on Thursday as they face Alabama at 6 p.m. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.

GOLF

ASU competes in Illinois

Luka Naglic shot a 70 to lead the Arkansas State University men's golf team Sunday in the second round of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill.

The Red Wolves are in 12th place after shooting a second-round 294. They are at 10-over 586.

Naglic is at even-par 144 for the tournament, good for a tie for 18th place. Teammate Lucas Cena is tied for 13th place at 2-under 142.

Also for ASU, Deyvn Pappas, who is playing as an individual, shot a 75 and is at 3-over 147, good for a tie for 45th place. Chris Rahm (75) is tied for 49th place at 4-over 148.

Felix Krammer (79) is at 9-over 153 and is tied for 69th place. Jack Madden (78) is tied for 73rd place with a 12-over 156.

Missouri leads after 36 holes at 10-under 566.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services