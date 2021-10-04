Tax hike coming?

President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised that his massive tax increases won't hit people earning less than $400,000.

Biden even put his family honor on the line, tweeting: "I give you my word as a Biden: If you make under $400,000 a year, I'll never raise your taxes one cent."

But now that the official non-partisan congressional scorekeepers have reviewed Biden's tax legislation, we know that the president's pledge fails a fact check. Millions of middle-class families will see their tax burden grow.

Here are the facts:

Nearly 6 million taxpayers taking home less than $100,000 per year would see their taxes go up in 2023 under the Biden legislation.

Biden would even hike taxes on hundreds of thousands of families earning less than $20,000 per year.

This should surprise no one. It would be mathematically impossible to fund the liberal spending agenda by only raising taxes on high-income individuals.

Even if the government confiscated 100 percent of the income of everyone who earned more than $1 million in 2018--when the economy was going full throttle--it wouldn't cover half of Biden's government expansion.

Biden says his legislation is "going to make those at the top start to pay their share in taxes. It's only fair."

But high-income Americans already pay the majority of the total tax burden, because the U.S. tax code is already very progressive. The top 10 percent earn 48 percent of the income and pay 71 percent of federal income taxes. Meanwhile, the bottom 50 percent of earners pay 3 percent of income taxes. Bigger government will require high taxes on America's middle class.

Biden's spending spree is paired with the largest tax increase in more than 50 years, clocking in at more than $2 trillion in higher taxes.

These tax hikes would be permanent, while many of the new spending programs only get temporary funding in order to game budgetary rules. Actually paying for the permanent expansion of government proposed by Biden would require even higher taxes.

In addition, taxes on small businesses that typically pay individual income taxes would go up, thanks to Biden's plan. And the federal tax rate on American corporations would be raised to 26.5 percent, even higher than the 25 percent corporate tax rate imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.

These taxes on employers would hit real people in their wallets. When the government raises costs by hiking taxes, it gets passed on to workers with less pay, shareholders with lower value in their retirement accounts, and consumers with higher prices.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Biden's partisan tax and spending spree "will transform our economy."

An agenda so radical as transforming the largest and most prosperous economy in the history of civilization has an enormous cost, notwithstanding the White House attempting to claim that its multitrillion-dollar tax and spending package somehow "costs zero dollars."

That doesn't pass the laugh test, much less a fact check.

Matthew Dickerson is the director of The Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.