Active covid cases in Arkansas fall for 24th day in row

The numbers of covid-19 patients in Arkansas who were in hospitals, on ventilators and in intensive care all fell for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with the number hospitalized reaching its lowest level since July 14.

The state's count of cases rose by 747, the second daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 23, to 7,775.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the state fell by five, to 664.

The number who were on ventilators fell by four, to 188.

That was still up by five from the two-month low the number reached on Saturday, however.

Already at its lowest level since July 19, the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care fell Tuesday by nine, to 302.

The number of intensive care beds that were unoccupied statewide, however, fell by 20, to 96, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up 27% of the state's patients in intensive care on Tuesday, down from 29% a day earlier.

Except for Sunday, when the number didn't change, the number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals has fallen every day for more than two weeks.

The increase in cases on Tuesday was smaller by 53 than the one the previous Tuesday.

As a result, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period, already at its lowest level since the week ending July 10, fell to 727.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 439, to 8,096, the smallest number since July 12.

It was the 24th day in a row the number had fallen.

Meanwhile, at 8,758, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was the first one in eight days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

About 20% of the most recently reported doses were first doses. More than 47% were third doses, including booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell by about 96, to 8,170.

That was still up from the average a week earlier of 5,568 doses a day but down from a high during the summer of 13,361 a day the week ending Aug. 27.