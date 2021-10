Fouke, circa 2010: The 1972 movie "The Legend of Boggy Creek" put tiny Fouke, Arkansas on the map. The story of the legendary Sasquatch-like monster from the swamps of Miller County was filmed for $100,000 and grossed $25 million. Denny and Brenda Roberts capitalized on the monster legend to build what might be the most unique storefront in Arkansas offering snacks, souvenirs and information on the monster.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203