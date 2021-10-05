Arkansas road accidents leave three motorists dead

Two people died Monday in vehicle crashes on Arkansas roadways, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Stacy Wayne Smith, 35, of Little Rock, died early Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 in Alma, according to one report.

At around 1:10 a.m., Smith was driving a 2011 Chevrolet west on the interstate when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled up an embankment before hitting a tree, the report said.

A 49-year-old Wynne woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 284 in Forrest City, state police reported.

Danyelle R. Bassham was driving south on the highway at around 1:10 a.m. when her 2019 Toyota 4Runner ran off the road and rolled six times, according to the report.

On Sunday, a man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Millcreek Road in Hot Springs, according to a preliminary crash summary.

Mark Williams, 49, of Hot Springs, was riding a 2005 Arctic Cat west in the 1300 block of Millcreek Road at around 4:44 p.m. when he lost control of ATV. He then overcorrected and left the roadway, the report said.

He was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the three crashes were clear and dry, according to the reports.