Boat firm to add 50 positions in Flippin

Vexus Boats of Flippin announced Monday it will create 50 new jobs with a $4.2 million investment to expand its manufacturing operations.

The fishing boat manufacturer plans to increase production capacity by about 30% and is buying a 36,000-square-foot former Walmart facility that will house boat-trailer manufacturing operations, according to Chief Executive Officer Randy Hopper.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HokwOVM04Xk]

"Consumer demand is driving growth, and we're meeting that by transitioning some of our operations to a nearby facility," Hopper said in a news release. "That site will provide added space for our custom trailer production as well as extensive engineering and cutting-edge product development. At the same time, the addition will significantly enhance the production flow and efficiencies of our aluminum and fiberglass boat manufacturing."

In an interview Monday, Hopper said the company's five-year strategic plan outlined a process to move trailer manufacturing into a separate production plant.

"Business has been really good and we decided to do it sooner rather than later," he added. "That building became available and rather than break new ground, we decided to go that route."

In addition, the company, which builds aluminum and fiberglass boats, is developing new product lines that require a larger workforce. Vexus produces more than 2,300 boats a year that are sold through about 90 independent dealers.

"We want to grow that business and this expansion will give us about 25% to 30% more capacity," Hopper said Monday.

Vexus has about 230 employees in a business that has grown quickly, Hopper said "We're always adding new models to our lineup," he said.

The manufacturer is hiring painters, welders and finishers as part of the expansion. "We're looking for more people across all disciplines," Hopper said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson attended the announcement in Flippin on Monday morning.

"Arkansans take pride in our state's stunning scenery and its access to outdoor recreation, and we are excited to have a company like Vexus that exemplifies our passions and values here in the Natural State," the governor said. "These 50 additional jobs will go a long way in improving the quality of life for families in Flippin."

Arkansas is providing the company with $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding and is offering state income tax credits for job creation and sales and use tax refunds on the purchase of building materials, machinery and equipment.