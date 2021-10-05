Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 Grand Prairie arts event, reception set

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts at Stuttgart is hosting the Visual Art Competition for adults and children. The artists’ reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: www.grandprairiearts.com.

Neighbor to Neighbor announces pie fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor Inc., 1419 S. Pine St., is having its second annual fall fried pie fundraiser and orders can be made by Oct. 31. Pies are sold as 1 box (6 pies/1 flavor) for $15 or 2 boxes (1 dozen/1 or 2 flavors) for $25. Pick-up day is Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Neighbor to Neighbor. For order forms and details see the Facebook page at N2NJeffco or call Pat Tate, executive director, Neighbor to Neighbor,

(870) 534-2883.

Underway I530 work to cause lane restrictions

Replacing broken concrete panels on Interstate 530 needs lane width restrictions and work could take three weeks, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Weather permitting, crews planned to begin replacing broken concrete panels on the northbound I-530 on-ramp at the U.S. 63 interchange (Exit 43), according to a news release. Crews will reduce the lane width by closing only half of the lane at a time. The lane will remain open, but alternate routes are suggested if possible. After the first side is complete, crews will switch and repair the other side. This work is expected to take three weeks. Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5 Kennel Club to begin classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class starting Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 for the eight-week course and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 Pine Bluff Arbor Day Celebration set

The Pine Bluff Arbor Day celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Delta Rivers Nature Center. A tree will be planted and the event is open to the public. The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program will help the city of Pine Bluff with the celebration, according to a news release. Organizers will strictly follow covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arkansas Department of Health. Details: Kevin Harris, Jefferson County Extension agent-urban stormwater,

(870) 534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, Oct. 8 White Hall sets annual golf fundraiser

The 25th annual White Hall Founders Day Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 8, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. That day, the tournament registration starts at 11 a.m., and tee time is set for 1 p.m. the tournament is the White Hall Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraiser. Registration is $150 per team. Early signup is available until Oct. 6. Details: Kevin Bonnette at (870) 723-6749 or register at www.whitehallarchamber.org.

Through Friday, Oct. 8 Shade Tree program accepts applications

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is accepting applications for the 2021 Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Oct. 8. Selected schools receive up to five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will help plant the trees during a ceremony with students this fall, according to a news release. Details: https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/

Saturday, Oct. 9 Pilgrim pantry to open

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven’s Nest Food Pantry Oct. 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John to hand out food boxes

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct.

The drive thru session will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID’s are required to receive one box per family. Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. Financial contributions may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ar. 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

Downtown group sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Downtown Property Owners Association Group will meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 9 at Burt’s, 209 S. Main St. The purpose is to discuss what direction the group should go in and to discuss having a Christmas Crawl on Main and Barraque streets. Participants are asked to bring their ideas, according to a news release.

Second Saturday Family FunDay set

The community is invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at the Second Saturday Family FunDay, from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9. People can explore techniques of creating unique art pieces through the printmaking process. This event is free.

ASC hosts Teen Minecraft Lampworking event

Glassmith Olivia Valentine will lead a Minecraft-inspired lampworking workshop for ages 12-17 from 1-4 p.m. Oct.

The session will be held at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. Students will learn to safely craft with a glass-melting torch. They will create in-game items like ender pearls and mushrooms using basic glass melting and manipulation skills. The cost is $80 for ASC members and $90 for nonmembers. For the flex pay option or details, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 9 SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Programs include: A Salute to the Troops — at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Masks are required for all events at the center. UAM’s Homecoming Tailgate Party — Oct. 16 at noon, Rodney Block & the Love Supreme perform a free event. Pirates of Penzance Musical Review — on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the center. Christmas Around the World — Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny — on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid , the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 show-sat the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 10 UAPB to host homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff ’s Fall 2021 Homecoming will be celebrated Oct. 10-16 with the theme Reawakening the Pride. Events include: SUN-DAY, OCT. 10, UAPB Day will be held at 10:30 a.m. The location will be announced. TUESDAY, OCT. 12, Homecoming Barbeque will be held immediately following Black & Gold Rally at the Student Union Lion’s Den. Midnight Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles is set for 10 p.m.-midnight at the student union dining hall. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13, Mister and Miss UAPB Coronation Ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. HPER Complex, H.O. Clemmons Arena. THURSDAY, OCT. 14, Alumni Golf Tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club. FRIDAY, OCT. 15, Alumni Assembly begins at 9 a.m. on the Simmons Bank Field parking lot. SATURDAY, OCT. 16, The homecoming game features UAPB Golden Lions v. Southern University Jaguars at 2 p.m. at Simmons Bank Field. Tickets available for purchase at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14382#.YVIytLhKg2x.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11 Watson Chapel sets flu vaccination clinics

Watson Chapel School District will conduct its flu vaccination clinics at the following campuses: Edgewood Elementary School — Oct. 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.; L.L. Owen Elementary School — Oct. 11 from 12:30-3:p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School — Oct. 12 from 8:30-11 a.m.; Watson Chapel Junior High School — Oct. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.; and Watson Chapel High School — Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Friday, Oct. 15 UAPB national alumni slate Hall of Fame event

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will present the 2020-2021 Hall of Fame Virtual Induction Ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, via Zoom. The community is invited to attend the event honoring accomplishments of 16 alumni, according to a news release. Tickets for the virtual induction ceremony are $25 each and may be purchased online at Eventbrite or at www.uapbalumni.org. Details: National Alumni Association,

(870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

Saturday, Oct. 16 UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the football game.

City to host homecoming festival

A city-organized Homecoming Festival will be held in the area of Second and Third avenues near the Jefferson County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, the day of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s homecoming football game. With the cancellation of a homecoming parade, Mayor Shirley Washington recently announced the festival saying it will include food trucks, live vendors and music.

Homecoming R&B concert set

A homecoming R&B concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center starring SWV and featuring Eric Benet. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., according to a flier on the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The host will be Lav Luv and sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. Tickets are available at iTickets.com. Details: www.pinebluffconventioncenter.com or 1-800-536-7660. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff previously announced it would celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16 Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct.

The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC’s galleries is always free.

Monday, Oct. 18 Children’s center plans BBQ fundraiser

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas will host a pulled pork barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Catered by Smokin’ Staxx BBQ , the meals include a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, loaded potato salad, a cookie and bottled water, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. newsletter. The tickets are $10. Office delivery is available with a minimum order of 10 plates. For tickets or details, call the Children’s Advocacy Center,

(870) 850-7105.

Through Monday, Oct. 18 A&P seeks applicants for funding

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 funding cycle for individual events and organizational programming. The deadline for submission is noon Monday, Oct. 18, according to a news release. Activities must take place in the city of Pine Bluff during the 2022 calendar year and must fit one of these areas: Visual arts, culinary arts, Delta Heritage, performing arts, sports and recreation. Applicants must be prepared to show how their event will promote the city and increase tourism. Applications can be obtained at www.ExplorePine-Bluff.com (under the “A&P Information” tab), by calling

(870) 534-2121, or by emailing bbrown@ExplorePineBluff.com. Funding recipients will be voted on Oct. 27, according to the release.

Tuesday, Oct. 19 LenovaEDU scholarship available

The deadline to apply for LenovaEDU Scholarship is Oct. 19. This initiative to support students with an award toward their educational expenses, is available for applicants, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. High school seniors, college students, as well as vocational/trade school students may apply. Applicants must tell their inspiring story in a video, photo or written essay of how the scholarship, if awarded, would help them achieve their education goals. Details: https://education.lenovo.com/

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 19 Covid-19 booster shot clinics set

Pfizer covid-19 booster shots will be given at Pine Bluff during community clinics sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity, according to a news release. The clinics are for those who have had the Pfizer shot six months ago and for those who need their first shot. Local clinic dates, times include: Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 29 – Pine Bluff Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive 9 a.m.-noon. To schedule an appointment, call (501) 246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available. For details or the state list of clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 23 CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas’ nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a session with a registered dietitian on Nov. 6, and a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 24 A u d i t i o n s s e t f o r Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Seussified Christmas Carol on Oct. 24-26. Auditions are open to ages 10 and older. Performers must be available for show-times on 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, 2021. Script selections will be available at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St. To request a selection before auditions, email Theatre Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 Deadline set for conservation education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting will be held by conference call at noon Oct. 26, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center,

(870) 536-7600.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27 DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov.All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28 Chamber to host farmers appreciation fish fry

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. This year’s event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter. King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400. For details or to volunteer to serve food, contact Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 28 ASC opens exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host “Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster,” a portrait exhibition that opens Oct. 28 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Friday, Oct. 29 Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club’s 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 29 ASC to perform ‘You Have the Right to Remain Dead’

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present “You Have the Right to Remain Dead,” an audience participation murder mystery comedy. Martin Carty will direct the production at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, and 2 p.m. Oct.

There will be a costume contest with prizes at the Friday and Saturday night performances. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling

(870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Oct. 30 St. John plans trunk or treat

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church’s parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

Mt. Nebo church to host breast cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff will host the seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event virtually from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The community is invited to join the event via Zoom as organizers raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection, according to a news release. This year’s theme is “Awareness is Essential in 2021.” This event is being presented in memory of Billie Jean “BJ” Jackson.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6 UAPB Ar t Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main’s loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Nov. 7 Walk Across Arkansas underway

T h e f a l l e d i t i o n o f Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There’s no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn’t limited to walking, according to a news release.