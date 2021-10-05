Marriage Licenses

Robert Aikman, 32, and Meghan Reese, 25, both of Little Rock.

Michael Rutherford, 38, and Katie Wilson, 39, both of Little Rock.

Casey Owen, 28, and Destiny Marchese, 26, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Clark, 26, and Megan Lunsford, 25, both of Cabot.

Abigail Loftus, 22, and John McKeehan, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Christopher Austin, 21, and Kaori Jackson, 18, both of Jacksonville.

E'Shawn Jenkins, 25, and Brandi Webb, 25, both of Little Rock.

William Greene, 30, and Brianna Hull, 30, both of Maumelle.

Glenda McClure, 41, of Curtis and William Archer, 33, of Little Rock.

David Harrell, 44, and Patchez Long, 38, both of Maumelle.

Jade Lawrence, 39, of Fort Smith and Jennifer Fason, 41, of Beebe.

Victor Bobo, 46, and Tracey Robinson, 42, both of Little Rock.

Khyla Herd, 21, and Daron Smith, 19, both of North Little Rock.

David Strong, 39, and Brittany Strong, 35, both of Van Buren.

Michael Dewitt, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Pamela Priddy, 69, of North Little Rock.

Deborah Folino, 56, and Horace Bishop, 56, both of Little Rock.

Bradley Byrd, 30, and Tiffany Fagaly, 25, both of Little Rock.

Andrew Midgett, 39, and Nancy Shelton, 31, both of Little Rock.

Christopher White, 25, and Cherry Sanders, 33, both of Rison.

Erica Cheramie, 34, and Victoria Burch, 26, both of Little Rock.

Amit Budhwani, 27, and Nafisha Lakhani, 27, both of Little Rock.

Carter Lowe, 22, and Anna Wyatt, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Sara Strickland, 38, and Natonya Hale, 43, both of Little Rock.

Madeline Phelps, 22, of Roland and Michael McFarlin, 24, of Searcy.

Divorces

FILED

21-3272. Staci Mensch v. Cecil Mensch II.

21-3273. James Carter v. Lauren Carter.

21-3279. Christopher Melgar v. Felicia Davis.

21-3280. Lindsay Enns v. Michael Enns.

21-3289. Aurora Mendez-Montejano v. Juan Contreras Mejia.

21-3291. Donell Hart v. Shirley Hart.

21-3294. John Hossler v. Amy Hossler.

GRANTED

19-2713. Warren Rodgers v. Deborah Rodgers.

21-1172. Stacey Barnhart v. Michael Barnhart.

21-1600. Jeffrey Burnette v. Quinette Burnette.

21-2370. Emily McDonough v. Thomas Petroff.

21-2619. Benny Henderson v. Robert Marze.

21-2774. Marilyn Davies v. Rodney Bryant.