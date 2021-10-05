Deputies: Man surrenders after kidnapping, raping, shooting woman

A man who surrendered to Independence County deputies Friday is accused of kidnapping, raping and shooting a woman, authorities said.

Deputies said they received a call Friday of the woman’s workplace in Thida being open with no one around.

Deputies obtained a phone number and pinged the phone to determine its location at an abandoned house, according to a news release from the Independence County sheriff’s office.

At the house, they made contact with Jerry Melvard, 51, who requested an ambulance for the woman, deputies said. Melvard told deputies he shot the woman in the arm, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Chief Deputy Aaaron Moody and Sheriff Shawn Stephens negotiated with Melvard, according to the release. The sheriff took Melvard’s guns and a short time later, paramedics arrived, according to the affidavit.

The woman told authorities that Melvard took her from her work against her will and forced her to go to the abandoned house, where he raped her, the affidavit states.

Melvard was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Independence County jail. He faces charges of kidnapping, rape, first-degree battery and violation of an order of protection, according to court documents.