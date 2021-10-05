Developments to bring 919 apartments to Lowell

LOWELL -- The Planning Commission on Monday approved development permits or preliminary plans for 919 multi-family housing units spread over three separate developments.

Commission members voted in favor of a large-scale development permit for Pure Lowell Multifamily, which will have 142 housing units. Preliminary site plans for The Trails at Lowell, with a proposed 441 apartments, and The Greens at Lowell, with 336 proposed apartments, also received approval. All three developments will have some commercial space.

Preliminary site plans review the developer's proposal, but details are worked out during the large-scale development permitting process, said Karen Davis, community development director. Approval of a preliminary site plan does not guarantee the large-scale development will be approved, said commission chairman Darrin Brock.

"This is just saying what they have presented looks to be acceptable," he said.

Preliminary site plans for The Trails at Lowell show the apartments will be located southeast of Dixieland Road and Pleasant Crossing in the urban commercial thoroughfare zoning district, according to city documents. It will also have a large fitness facility that sells memberships to the general public, said representative Hugh Jarrett of Lindsey & Associates.

The Greens at Lowell will be just north of Dixieland Road and Monroe Avenue and also be in the urban commercial thoroughfare zoning district. It will have commercial space on Monroe Avenue, Jarrett said.

The large scale development permit for Pure Lowell Multifamily shows it will be located along Commerce Creek Drive in the urban commercial thoroughfare zoning district, according to city documents. It will include a coffee shop open to the public and a leasing office.

Lowell's population as of the 2020 census was 9,839, a 34% increase from the 7,327 residents recorded in 2010.