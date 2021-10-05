Domestic abuse to be focus of sessions

Community organizations will sponsor a virtual series about domestic abuse beginning Thursday, according to Melrita Johnson, a licensed social worker, ACES Inc. national grand president/organizer and founder of REFORM Inc.

October is Domestic Abuse/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. The theme is "Sorry Not Sorry: Asking for a Myself and a Friend." The sessions will be held by Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 7-26, according to the news release.

Local agencies will sponsor the series to provide information, resources, and coping skills for those who may be experiencing, have experienced, or have a friend or loved one who may be experiencing signs and symptoms of abuse.

Presenters will be licensed clinicians and break-out sessions will be available for more private conversations with a mental health provider. Registration is required.

Zoom meetings can be found at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85200780406?pwd=WGh3ay8xdytyYTNEOTVtYmJ2WTVBQT09. Use Meeting ID: 852 0078 0406 and Passcode: 271955.

Details: Melrita M. Johnson at info@acessocialworkinc.org or www.acessocialworkinc.org and Facebook and Instagram pages.

33 veterans to be honored at memorial

The Arkansas Veterans Memorial Tribute Program is scheduled to honor 33 recently identified veterans at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock, according to a news release.

The veterans served in all branches of the military. Three peacetime, two Persian Gulf War, four World War II, four Korean War, and 20 Vietnam War veterans will be honored, said Sheila Beatty, head of the Arkansas Veterans Memorial Program. Three veterans served multiple eras, but were listed by their earliest service period.

Burial honors include unfurling of the U.S. flag, a rifle volley, and the playing of Taps in a public ceremony. The event is open to the public and will be live streamed from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

Tech to showcase local artists in exhibit

The 2021 Small Works on Paper, an annual touring visual arts exhibition that showcases the work of Arkansas artists, opened Monday in the Norman Hall Gallery at Arkansas Tech University at Russellville.

Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff are among artists whose works are included in the exhibit, according to a news release.

A reception will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and masks are required.

The Arkansas Arts Council coordinates the exhibition and makes it available for loan to qualifying galleries around the state. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 22. The gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

JCCSI earns 4 awards for care, tracing

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) recently earned four awards for its quality care and reporting throughout the 2020 global pandemic, according to a news release.

The Community Health Quality Recognition (CHQR) badges recognize health center programs that have made notable quality improvement achievements for the most recent reporting period.

JCCSI earned these badges:

• Health Center Quality Leader (Bronze, based on 2020 UDS data);

• Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality;

• Covid-19 data reporter;

• Covid-19 Testing.

To achieve the Health Center Quality Leader badge, health centers must achieve the best overall clinical quality measure (CQM) performance among all health centers. Recipients are recognized in the following tiers: Gold (top 10%), Silver (top 11-20%), or Bronze top (21-30%).