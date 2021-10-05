EDITORIAL: Reminder to China: Accidents happen in the air, too

Before Sept. 11, 2001, made us forget about most other things, you may remember the "big international incident" that first faced a new president named George W. Bush.

In April of that year, an American intelligence aircraft was operating in international air space, 70 miles away from the Chinese island of Hainan, when it was intercepted by a couple of mainland Chinese fighters. One of the fighters got too close and collided with our plane. The Americans were forced to the ground and "detained" by the ChiComs. It's a miracle the plane made it safe to the ground at all. The pilot of the Chinese plane wasn't so lucky.

That was in all the headlines until 9/11 pushed it off. Accidents happen in the air. The Chinese have experienced this. Somebody should remind them as they bully Taiwan this week.