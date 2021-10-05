EDITORIAL: The battlefield is target-rich enough, without our soldiers being pinged by their weapons

With apologies to John Cleese, for a soldier on a battlefield, it really is important to learn the art of not being seen. Troops go to great lengths to camo themselves and their equipment: breaking up silhouettes, replacing vegetation frequently, using covering plants only from behind.

One is reminded of the poor sap in the movie "Platoon" who was only steps away from the front of an enemy bunker before an experienced sergeant warned him off. Not being seen gives grunts a big advantage out there.

For this past Sunday's paper, our news editors picked an article from the Associated Press concerning the U.S. military's decision to keep track of its rifles by turning to tracking technology. Which must work wonders in keeping M-16s out of the hands of gangs and cartels. Unfortunately, the technology might make our men and women on the battlefield more susceptible to being seen.

What lieutenant thought this up?

Apparently somebody among the brass thought they had a way to keep their rifles from disappearing from armories. They're using something called Radio Frequency Identification technology, and since this is the United States military, they use the acronym RFID. It's the same idea behind tracking your luggage at the airport, and lets big stores know what merchandise is selling fastest.

When embedded in military hardware, it can help units keep track of what's where. And that sounds like a safety measure and a big timesaver. (No more weapons checks in formation!)

But . . . .

From the AP story: "Outside the armory, however, the same silent invisible signals that help automate inventory checks could become an unwanted tracking beacon."

The military has apparently recognized the problem. And during this AP investigation, Pentagon types said they'd only use the RFID for specific weapons. Maybe only at gun ranges in this country. Except that field investigation by the wire service showed five Air Force bases have been using the technology in guns, and military contracting companies say they're lining up to install more. A Green Beret unit in Florida confirmed it uses RFID and a spokesman said special forces can take these guns into "the field."

"Contractors that retrofit armories say tags can be read only within a limited range, typically a few dozen feet or less. But in field testing for AP, two prominent cybersecurity experts showed that a tag inside a rifle can be read from significantly farther, using inexpensive components that fit inside a backpack. While the hackers who devised the experiments observed U.S. government restrictions on transmitting signals, enemies who would not be so constrained could detect tags miles away, they said."

The Marines, for their part, have shied away from the new tech. One would assume they consider their jobs hard enough.

It keeps getting better. Or rather worse. According to the writers at the AP, some Defense Department policy experts might not have known units were using RFID at all. And one of the hackers who was asked to track a rifleman said she could only track him within about a football field because she was following FCC rules that limit radio signals. (But as any infantryman would tell you, getting within a football field of the bad guys is close enough.) The hacker told the AP that something with enough power could find the RFID tracker from space.

It doesn't take a genius to track these things. A "tinkerer with YouTube access" could do it.

This isn't good for the home team. The brass should tear up this op- order and go to work removing all these RFID tags. It may be inconvenient to have to count all the M-16s by hand, but safety of the soldiers on the battlefield should always be priority No. 1. They have enough troubles moving, shooting and communicating in combat without some enemy with YouTube pinging their locations.

About face.