Extension of troops on border not in plan

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is not planning to extend the 90-day order that sent Arkansas National Guard troops to the Texas border to assist with illegal immigration, but he will meet with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a briefing.

Shealyn Sowers, spokeswoman for the governor's office, said Hutchinson was scheduled to fly to Texas on Monday to support the Arkansas National Guard mission to provide assistance with border security.

"The governor will also meet with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a briefing on Operation Lone Star," she said in an email.

Sowers said Hutchinson was scheduled to do a night tour of the border Monday night with the Marine Patrol Unit of the Texas Department Public Safety.

Hutchinson in July authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 Guard members to the border. The Guard unit is a vehicle-maintenance crew that was sent to Weslaco, Texas, to maintain vehicles used by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sowers said Hutchinson is not considering extending the order to keep or send more troops to the Texas border at this time.

"If Gov. [Greg] Abbott requests help down the road that request will be evaluated at that time," she said.

Hutchinson will also meet with the U.S. Border Patrol, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this morning. They are agencies under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"The Border Patrol along with CBP were agencies under the direction of then-Under Secretary Hutchinson during his service at the Department of Homeland Security," Sowers said.

Sowers said the trip has no connection with Hutchinson being the head of the National Governors Association, but was something he had planned for awhile.

"He wanted to go in September, but because of Hurricane Ida it had to be postponed," she said. "This is the day it finally worked out for it."

Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety started Operation Lone Star in March to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas. The operation is a collaboration between the state's Department of Public Safety and its Guard. They are watching the border from the air and on the ground.

Hutchinson joined a list of Republican governors who have pledged personnel to assist Texas as the GOP clashes with President Joe Biden over border security. At least four states -- Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Florida -- sent state troopers.

Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many surrendering to U.S. border agents and seeking legal asylum. About 180,000 migrants were taken into custody in May, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.