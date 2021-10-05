'Get out of the way,' Biden pleads to GOP

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to "get out of the way" and let Democrats suspend the nation's debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party's help.

Biden's criticism came with Congress facing an Oct. 18 deadline to allow for more borrowing to keep the government operating after having accrued a total public debt of $28.4 trillion. The House has passed a measure to suspend the debt limit, but McConnell of Kentucky is forcing Senate Democrats into a process that could drag on and approach the deadline with little margin for error.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YE_b76NLXZY]

Twice in the past two weeks, GOP lawmakers have blocked the chamber from taking action that would stave off a default on federal debts, prompting Biden to accuse them of pulling a "reckless" political stunt.

Asked after his speech whether he could guarantee the debt ceiling would be resolved, Biden said: "No, I can't. That's up to Mitch McConnell."

Biden noted that the debt limit applies to borrowing that has already occurred, including under former President Donald Trump, and said Republicans are hurting the country by blocking the limit's suspension.

"They need to stop playing Russian roulette with the U.S. economy," Biden said at the White House. "Republicans just have to let us do our job. Just get out of the way. If you don't want to help save the country, get out of the way so you don't destroy it."

McConnell said Republicans had given the Democrats a roadmap for dealing with the debt ceiling with months of warning.

"I suggest that our Democratic colleagues get moving," McConnell said at the Capitol.

Once a routine vote, the need to raise the nation's debt limit has become increasingly partisan. McConnell has tied the vote to Biden's multitrillion-dollar tax and economic agenda that awaits congressional approval. But Biden says the price tag in terms of debt for his plan will be "zero," paid for by raising taxes on corporations and on the wealthy, whom the House Democrats have defined as individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, or couples making more than $450,000.

Biden said he planned to talk with McConnell, who dug in with a letter to the president.

"We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well," the Kentucky senator wrote in the Monday letter.

The financial markets have stayed relatively calm, with interest rates on 10-year Treasury notes holding just below 1.5%. That rate is slightly higher than the all-time lows set last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread, but it's still lower than at any other time over nearly 60 years of data tracked by the Federal Reserve.

The federal government spends much more money than it brings in through revenue, requiring it to borrow the balance by issuing debt. Without a congressional response, economists widely agree that a breach risks financial and economic havoc, with the federal government potentially forced to miss payments, such as Social Security checks to seniors.

Seeking to further illustrate the stakes, Biden likened the possibility of a debt default to the prospect of a "meteor headed to crash into our economy." He also warned about the immediate prospect of higher interest rates, stressing that the public could feel the impact this week as fresh financial-market jitters sink in.

AN OPTION EXISTS

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has projected the government will exhaust its cash reserves Oct. 18, an event she says would probably trigger a financial crisis and a recession. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York warned Monday that it would be hazardous for the economy to come anywhere near that deadline.

"The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our economy and devastating to American families, raising the costs of borrowing for average Americans and hampering our economic recovery over the long-term," Schumer said in a letter to Democratic senators.

Democrats stress they voted several times to raise the debt ceiling during the Trump administration, even when he pursued policies they did not support. During that time, the White House and Congress approved policies that added nearly $8 trillion to the federal debt, including a dramatic increase in military spending, coronavirus relief funds and a big tax-cut package.

To emphasize the point, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday displayed a large slide during her daily briefing showing the debt increase during the Trump presidency far outpacing the increase during Biden's tenure.

"Why let McConnell off the hook or Republicans off the hook? I mean, this is their debt, that they chalked up themselves," Psaki said.

In blocking its advance, McConnell has argued that Democrats should use the process known as reconciliation to lift the cap. The tactic would allow them to adopt spending legislation using 51 votes, as opposed to the normal 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster in the deadlocked chamber.

Democrats have resisted this move, which could require them to raise the debt ceiling by a specific amount, potentially exposing them to a flurry of political attacks. Schumer and other Democrats also have described the process as risky, potentially taking so much time that the country could default before Democrats even finished legislating.

Biden on Monday explained why he does not like the reconciliation pathway, arguing that the process would be cumbersome and could take too long.

Psaki later clarified that Democrats are not resolute in refusing to use it.

"He [the president] wasn't ruling out options," she said.

Schumer said that if the debt issue is not resolved this week, the Senate will probably be forced to remain in session over the weekend and possibly next week when senators are scheduled to be back in their home states.

Schumer also discussed the current state of play with the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate but is stuck in the House, as well as Biden's $3.5 trillion effort focused on social programs and the environment that would be offset by tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. He noted that the president visited with House Democrats on Friday to generate support for both measures.

"He encouraged them to stick together, compromise, and find the sweet spot that will allow us to complete our work," Schumer said. "I agree with his sentiment wholeheartedly -- we can get this done, together, if we put aside our differences and find the common ground within our party."

Schumer and McConnell continued debating the debt ceiling when the Senate convened Monday afternoon.

McConnell noted that Biden voted against raising the debt ceiling as a senator when Republicans controlled Congress and the presidency.

"Biden opposed raising the debt ceiling three times. And now he's sanctimoniously lecturing Republicans about responsibility as he pushes for a $3.5 trillion reckless spending plan," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on Twitter in response to Biden's speech. "Give me a break."

But Schumer said Democrats allowed for an up-or-down vote back then rather than requiring the majority to overcome a filibuster. He said Republicans should follow that example when he seeks to bring up the House-passed bill that would suspend the debt ceiling until December 2022.

"We aren't asking Republicans to support it when it comes time for a vote. We only ask that they get out of the way, let Democrats pass it on our own just as the majority party did in the early 2000s," Schumer said.

"The fact is we don't have the luxury of waiting until Oct. 18 to extend the debt ceiling," Schumer added. "Even a near-miss can have dramatic consequences."

Biden will be traveling to Michigan today to promote his legislative plan as negotiations resume in Washington.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they won't back a $3.5 trillion spending bill. And many House Democrats won't support the smaller bipartisan infrastructure plan until they get an agreement on the larger measure.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak, Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press; and by Jeff Stein, Tony Romm and Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In this Sept. 28, 2021, file phot, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another. The Senate is poised to approve legislation Thursday that would keep the federal government running into early December. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)