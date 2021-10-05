Global outage hits Facebook services

A global outage plunged Facebook, its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, and many people who rely heavily on these services — including Facebook’s own workforce — into chaos Monday.

Facebook said later in the day that it had been working to restore access to its services and was “happy to report they are coming back online now.” The company apologized and thanked its users for their patience.

But fixing the problem wasn’t as simple as flipping a switch. For some users, WhatsApp was working for a time, then not. For others, Instagram was working but not Facebook.

Facebook did not say what might have caused the outage, which began late Monday morning and was still not completely resolved as of Monday evening.

“This is epic,” said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for Kentik Inc., a network monitoring and intelligence company. The previous major internet outage, which knocked many of the world’s top websites offline in June, lasted less than an hour. The content-delivery company in that case, Fastly, blamed it on a software bug triggered by a customer who changed a setting.

For hours, Facebook’s only public comment was a tweet in which it acknowledged that “some people are having trouble accessing [the] Facebook app” and said it was working on restoring access. Regarding the internal problems, Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted that it felt like a “snow day.” Mike Schroepfer, Face-book’s outgoing chief technology officer, later tweeted “sincere apologies” to everyone affected by the outage. He blamed “networking issues” and said teams were “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.” There was no evidence as of Monday afternoon that malicious activity was involved. Matthew Prince, chief executive officer of the internet infrastructure provider Cloud-flare, tweeted that “nothing we’re seeing related to the Facebook services outage suggests it was an attack.” Prince said the most likely explanation was that Facebook mistakenly knocked itself off the internet during maintenance.

Facebook did not respond to messages for comment about the possibility of malicious activity.

While much of Facebook’s staff was working remotely Monday, there were reports that employees at the company’s Menlo Park, Calif., campus had trouble entering buildings because the outage had rendered their security badges useless.

But the effect was worse for multitudes of Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users, showing just how much the world has come to rely on the company and its properties — to run businesses, connect with online communities, log on to other websites and even order food.

ANTITRUST COMPLAINT

It also showed that despite the presence of Twitter, Telegram, Signal, TikTok, Snapchat and a bevy of other platforms, nothing can easily replace the social network that over the past 17 years has effectively evolved into critical infrastructure. The outage came the same day Facebook asked a federal judge that a revised antitrust complaint by the Federal Trade Commission be dismissed, with the company saying it faces vigorous competition from other services.

There are certainly other online services for posting selfies, connecting with fans or reaching out to elected officials. But those who rely on Facebook to run their businesses or communicate with friends and family in far-flung places saw this as little consolation.

Kendall Ross, owner of a knitwear brand called Knit That in Oklahoma City, said he has 32,000 followers on his Instagram business page. q PS Almost all of his website traffic comes directly from the platform, and he posted a product photo about an hour before Instagram went out.

Ross said he tends to sell about two hand-knit pieces for about $300 to $400 after posting a product photo.

“The outage today is frustrating financially,” he said. “It’s also a huge awakening that social media controls so much of my success in business.”

CAUSE UNCERTAIN

The exact cause of the outage remained unclear. Madory said Facebook appears to have deleted basic data that tells the rest of the internet how to communicate with its properties. Such data is part of the internet’s Domain Name System, a central component that directs its traffic. Without Facebook broadcasting its location on the public internet, apps and web addresses could not locate it.

The London-based internet monitoring firm Net-blocks noted that Facebook’s plans to merge its platforms — announced in 2019 — had raised concerns about the risks. While such centralization “gives the company a unified view of users’ internet usage habits,” it also makes the services vulnerable to single points of failure, Net-blocks said.

Jake Williams, chief technical officer of the cybersecurity firm BreachQuest, said that while foul play cannot be completely ruled out, chances were good that the outage was “an operational issue” caused by human error.

“What it boils down to: running a LARGE, even by Internet standards, distributed system is very hard, even for the very best,” tweeted Columbia University computer scientist Steven Bellovin.

Tw i t t e r, m e a n w h i l e , chimed in from the company’s main account on its service, posting “hello literally everyone” as jokes and memes about the Facebook outage flooded the platform. Later, as an unverified screen-shot circulated with a suggestion that the facebook.com address was for sale, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted, “how much?”

WHISTLEBLOWER’S EFFORTS

Facebook was already in the throes of a separate crisis after whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, provided The Wall Street Journal with internal documents that exposed the company’s awareness of harms caused by its products and decisions. Haugen went public on CBS’ “60 Minutes” program Sunday and is scheduled to testify before a Senate subcommittee today.

Haugen had also anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement authorities, alleging Facebook’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation and leads to increased polarization.

The Journal’s stories, called “The Facebook Files,” painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests over the public good.

Facebook has tried to downplay the research. Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo Friday that “social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out.”

Information for this article was contributed by Mae Anderson and Matt O’Brien of The Associated Press.